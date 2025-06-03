Long before reggae captivated the world, Joe Higgs was quietly laying its foundation. Born Joseph Benjamin Higgs on June 3rd, 1940, in Kingston, Jamaica, and raised in Trench Town’s 3rd Street tenement yard, Higgs was more than a musician. He was a self-taught producer, singer, songwriter, teacher, and cultural activist whose influence on Jamaican music is both far-reaching and largely under-acknowledged.

Higgs and Wilson

Higgs’ musical journey began in the late 1950s as one half of the pioneering duo Higgs and Wilson. Their breakout hit, “Manny Oh”, produced by Edward Seaga’s West Indies Records Limited, was among the first records ever pressed in Jamaica and reportedly sold over 50,000 copies—a staggering figure at the time. The success of this single helped spark the local recording industry and established Higgs as a rising figure in Jamaica’s musical landscape. The duo went on to release hits like “How Can I Be Sure” and “There’s A Reward”, produced by Coxsone Dodd.

When the duo disbanded in 1964 after Wilson’s migration to the U.S., Higgs continued as a solo artist, joining key bands such as Lynn Taitt’s The Soul Brothers. But perhaps his most profound contribution lay not just in what he performed, but in what he passed on.

The Mentor Behind Reggae’s Giants

In the heart of Trench Town, Joe Higgs held informal vocal classes where young aspiring singers gathered—including the trio that would become The Wailers. Having trained Bob Marley for years, Higgs taught the fledgling group essential skills such as harmony, breath control, songwriting, and what he called “sound consciousness.” It was during one of these sessions that Marley and Bunny Wailer met Peter Tosh, forming The Wailers under Higgs’ guidance as he prepared them for their first auditions. He would later also provide vocal training to the Melody Makers, whose members included Marley’s children.

Decades later, the influence of those early sessions remains profound. Marley himself acknowledged Higgs’ impact, saying, “Joe Higgs helped me understand music, he taught me many things.” Higgs wasn’t just a teacher of technique—he instilled discipline, purpose, and artistic integrity. His biographer, Roger Steffens, described him as a complex and self-taught perfectionist.

Other reggae legends who came under Higgs’ mentorship include Bob Andy, Derrick Harriott, and The Wailing Souls, all of whom developed their craft under his watchful eye.

Toured with the Wailers and Jimmy Cliff

Higgs was so instrumental in shaping the Wailers that in 1973, when Bunny Wailer refused to tour the United States, Bob Marley turned to the man who had trained them all—Joe Higgs. Higgs joined the group on their first U.S. tour, fitting in so seamlessly he earned the title “the Fourth Wailer.”

His influence also extended to the legendary Jimmy Cliff, serving as his bandleader in the mid-1970s. Higgs co-wrote tracks such as “Dear Mother”, “Sound of the City”, and “Sons of Garvey”, and opened Cliff’s shows while helping to shape the band’s sound on the global stage. His role behind the scenes further cemented his status as one of reggae’s most vital yet underappreciated architects.

The Truth Behind “Steppin’ Razor”

One of Higgs’ most iconic yet misattributed works is “Steppin’ Razor”. Written in 1967 as his entry for the National Festival Song Contest, the song was later recorded and popularised by Peter Tosh—without crediting Higgs. For years, many believed Tosh was the original author. Higgs fought a lengthy legal battle to prove his authorship, eventually succeeding. With the support of Minister Olivia Grange, the copyright was transferred, and Higgs finally received recognition and compensation for the song that had defined Tosh’s militant image.

A Voice of Truth and Resistance

Despite helping to shape some of reggae’s most celebrated voices, Joe Higgs struggled to achieve mainstream success himself and, in many ways, was never fully recognised or rewarded for his immense contributions. His music—deeply personal and politically conscious—often clashed with industry gatekeepers and the establishment.

In 1983, his release “So It Go”, a sharp critique of Jamaica’s political leadership and the plight of the poor, was banned from radio. Higgs faced threats and blacklisting, leaving him unable to perform or earn a living in Jamaica. He entered self-imposed exile in Los Angeles, where he remained for the rest of his life. There, he continued to mentor emerging artists and recorded critically acclaimed albums including Triumph, Family, and Blackman Know Yourself.

A Scholarly Musician and Global Collaborator

Higgs’ genius extended far beyond Jamaica’s shores. He was an encyclopaedia of music history, equally fluent in ska and jazz, blues and soul. In the late 1990s, he collaborated with Irish musicians including Hothouse Flowers, blending Jamaican rhythms with Celtic melodies. This resulted in the posthumous Godfather of Reggae album—his final musical statement before his death from cancer on 18 December 1999.

His musical standards were high, his discipline unwavering. He demanded excellence not only from himself, but from those he mentored. “Music is a matter of struggle,” he once said. “Reggae is a confrontation of sound… freedom, that’s what it’s asking for; acceptance, that’s what it needs.”

Death & Legacy

Joe Higgs passed away from cancer on 18 December 1999 in Los Angeles. Though his contributions were vast, Higgs died virtually penniless. He left behind twelve children, several of whom have followed in his footsteps as professional musicians. His legacy, while often unsung, has not been forgotten.

In 2006, the Joe Higgs Music Awards were launched to honour reggae artists across both mainstream and independent spaces. Each year on June 3rd, the Joe Higgs Legacy Tribute is held on his birthday, organised by the Joe Higgs Foundation, to celebrate his contributions and continue his mission of musical education and empowerment.

A Legacy Still Awaiting Its Reward

Joe Higgs wasn’t just a participant in reggae’s rise—he was its compass. A perfectionist and a prophet, he believed in the power of music to uplift, challenge, and transform. He trained the greats, held the line for artistic integrity, and refused to bend in the face of industry neglect or political pressure. But

His spirit remains embedded in every harmony sung by Marley, every militant lyric from Tosh, and every conscious track that dares to challenge the system. He is the godfather, the unheralded foundation, the teacher who gave reggae its tools.