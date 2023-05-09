Why You Should Visit Irish Town in Jamaica’s Scenic Blue Mountains

Nestled in the heart of Jamaica’s Blue and John Crow Mountains, Irish Town is a small town with a rich history and breathtaking scenery. The town is named after the Irish immigrants who were brought to Jamaica in the 18th century to work on the coffee plantations. Today, Irish Town is known for its coffee farms, lush greenery, stunning views of the Blue Mountains, and clean air. Let’s explore some of the fascinating facts about Irish Town and what makes it a must-visit destination in Jamaica.

Irish Town Location and Geography

Irish Town is located at an elevation of 800 meters (2,600 feet) above sea level, making it one of the highest towns in Jamaica. The town is situated in the St. Andrew Parish, and is surrounded by the Blue Mountains, which are home to Jamaica’s highest peak, Blue Mountain Peak, standing at 2,256 meters (7,402 feet) above sea level. The Blue Mountains are famous for their coffee production, and Irish Town is home to several coffee farms, including the Craighton Estate, which produces some of the finest Blue Mountain coffee.

History and Culture of Irish Town

Irish Town has a rich history and cultural heritage. The town was originally settled by Irish immigrants who worked on the coffee plantations in the 18th century. Today, the town is home to several historic buildings, including the St. Andrew Parish Church, which was built in 1700 and is one of the oldest churches in Jamaica.

Things to do in Irish Town

There are plenty of things to see and do in Irish Town. Visitors can take a scenic walk through the Blue Mountains and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding countryside. The Blue Mountains are also a popular destination for hiking and camping, and there are several trails that lead to the famous Hollywell Park, which provides cabins as well well as secure camping accommodations and Blue Mountain Peak. Coffee lovers will enjoy touring the coffee farms in the area and learning about the coffee production process. The Craighton Estate is a great place to start, as it offers guided tours of the coffee farm and roasting facility.

Irish Town also benefits from its high altitude and lush vegetation, which helps to filter the air and provide a natural source of oxygen. The Blue Mountains are known for their biodiversity, and the area surrounding Irish Town is home to several species of plants and trees, including coffee plants, bamboo, and eucalyptus. These plants contribute to the clean and crisp air in the town, making it a great place to enjoy fresh mountain air while taking in the stunning views of the surrounding mountains. Whether you’re a tourist or a local, Irish Town is a hidden gem in the Blue Mountains of Jamaica that is well worth exploring.

If you’re already living in Jamaica, take some time to venture beyond the city and discover the beauty and charm of Irish Town. With its rich history, stunning scenery, and clean air, it’s a must-visit destination for anyone looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty and cultural richness of Jamaica.

Photo – Dominique Mitchell, Official Facebook Page for the Blue and John Crow Mountains, Jamaica