Your Body Belong To Your Spouse.....The One Solid Proof

Ownership is a great character trait, especially when you do something wrong. It’s an even more powerful move to make when you have accomplished greatness. A basketball team captain takes ownership for a game lost. Great leaders take ownership of every outcome, whether positive or negative.

Sadly enough, some married couples refuse to take ownership of the reason for a failed marriage. Many actually blame the other spouse for the many trials they face in the marriage relationship. Along the marriage journey, the plank in one spouse’s eye is never seen because that spouse is fixated on the spec in the other’s eye. The depth of the word “MINE” is so great that it gets embedded into our brains as husbands and wives that we fail to see that when we get married there is no more MINE but OURS.

When Michelle and I got married we quickly realized that reality that the money I make is not mine but both of us own it. The car in her name is technically hers on paper but agreed that we are both one flesh so we both own it. All our bills are paid from both paychecks so we both take ownership of the late payments. The harsh reality is that we want to own whatever is beneficial but refuse to own what is lacking in the marriage.

There is a verse in the Bible that opened my eyes to something I did not think about until I read it. This verse many refuse to agree with, not in words but in action. It is a verse that many shy away from living out in their marriages. It is a verse that blesses those who obey it but those who refuse to experience constant problems in their marriages. God created marriage and is the wisest on decisions and direction for a great marriage. If only couples will follow His lead, marriages would be so beautiful and enjoyable. Sex and intimacy would explode such an eruption leading to a MARRIAGE MADE IN HEAVEN. So here is that great confirmation that your body belong to your spouse. It is not my decision but the decision of the creator of marriage so you must obey it to benefit from it…….

“FOR THE WIFE DOES NOT HAVE AUTHORITY OVER HER OWN BODY, BUT THE HUSBAND DOES. LIKEWISE THE HUSBAND DOES NOT HAVE AUTHORITY OVER HIS OWN BODY, BUT THE WIFE DOES” 1 Corinthians 7:4.

What? Really? These common questions enter the minds of every married couple who read this. But it is the truth of God’s word. It is a real mystery and only the obedient husbands and wives ever find the treasure in it. Here is the verse that follows…. “Do not deprive each other, except by mutual consent and for a time, so you may devote yourselves to prayer. Then come together again, so that Satan will not tempt you through your lack of self-control” 1 Corinthians 7:5.

There it is. The One who created marriage tells you that now that you are married your spouse has authority over your body and you have authority over your spouse’s body. This word authority does not mean rulership. God does not wish for you to command your spouse to give up his or her body. He is telling you to avoid intentional holding back from your spouse out of spiteful behavior toward your spouse. God wants you to freely enjoy sexual intimacy in the context of marriage with each other as you submit to each other as unto Christ. Huddle up and enjoy each other. You are a gift from God to your spouse and so is your spouse to you.

Michelle and I continue to pray for every married couple. Enjoy your journey into becoming one flesh.

About The Author

Carim Hyatt was born and raised partially in Jamaica, West Indies. He is one of seven children from the Hyatt family and has grown into a great man of God. Carim had the luxury of seeing his grandparents model a Christian family life while portraying a marriage in God’s image. Carim had his mother in his life also and learned a great deal about values and wisdom.

Carim’s passion is marriage and family. He and his wife Michelle, are hosts of MARRIAGE IN A MINUTE, a radio talk show reaching all over the world. He has authored two books, The importance of Salvation and Staying Married Becoming One Flesh. Carim’s third book, PURITY IN PREPARATION FOR MARRIAGE is soon to be released. His journey has taken him from Insurance adjuster to minister through writing and public speaking. Carim leads men’s ministries, married couples lifegroups, praise and worship along with many other areas of ministry as God has led him. Carim and his beautiful wife Michelle have appeared on Television programs , namely TBN, speaking about marriage and family. He is a great motivator, mentor and loves the Lord with all his heart. His passion is to see every marriage go the long haul while being molded into God’s image

Join Carim on this great journey as He reaches the unsaved for Christ while continuing to encourage marriages and families.

