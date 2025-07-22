Summer’s in full swing, and the late July to early August stretch is jam-packed with can’t-miss experiences—from prix fixe fine dining and free outdoor concerts to unapologetically Caribbean day parties and powerful wellness workshops. Whether you’re looking to wine under the stars, soak in some soul, or indulge in a cultural celebration, there’s something happening that’ll fit your vibe—and your calendar.

NYC Restaurant Week: July 21 – August 17th



One of NYC’s most delicious traditions returns. Restaurant Week is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to three-course prix fixe menus at top-rated restaurants and hidden neighbourhood gems without breaking the bank. With hundreds of eateries participating, you’ll get a chance to explore new cuisines or finally try that upscale spot you’ve been eyeing.

Explore restaurants and book now

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn : June 7 – August 16th



Location : Lena Horne Bandshell, Prospect Park



Celebrate 47 seasons of world-class performances at this beloved outdoor summer series. From global beats to indie stars, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! offers something for every music lover. Upcoming acts include indie rock favourites Dinosaur Jr. + Snail Mail (July 17) and dreamy duo Men I Trust with strongboi (July 18).

See full lineup and RSVP

Battery Park City River & Blues Concert Series



Rockefeller Park, Manhattan



The River & Blues Concert Series is a beloved NYC summer tradition, showcasing global and American folk, roots, and blues music for over 25 years. This July, Battery Park City Authority presents four free concerts at picturesque Rockefeller Park—an ideal venue with sunset views, picnic spots, and cool river breezes. Highlights include the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance on July 24 and jazz-soul powerhouse Lady Blackbird on July 31.



More info and directions

Rum & Royalty: Where Bridgerton Meets the Caribbean – July 26th



Location: 160 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn



Step into a fantasy of corsets, powdered wigs, and Caribbean rhythms. This immersive day party blends the elegance of Bridgerton with island vibes. Sip tropical cocktails, dance to Soca and Dancehall, and flaunt your most regal fashion in a setting fit for the Queen of the Ton.

Get tickets here

Palm Beach Jamaica Independence Festival 2025 : August 2nd

Location : Palm Beach, Florida

Celebrate Jamaica’s 63rd year of independence with food, culture, and family fun. This all-day festival brings the spirit of the island to Palm Beach with music, kids’ activities, and authentic Jamaican cuisine. It’s a feel-good community event with something for everyone.

Click for more info and tickets

The Sculpted Beauty & Wellness Masterclass : July 27th



Location: Fort Lauderdale, Florida



Ladies, this is your invitation to glow up—inside and out. Led by wellness expert Patrice J. White and celebrity MUA Chevell Powell, this one-day masterclass bridges beauty and fitness with practical tips, tools, and a supportive sisterhood. From foundation-matching tutorials to beginner-friendly workouts and a wellness workbook, it’s a transformative experience designed to empower.

Learn more and sign up

Whether you’re planning a solo adventure, a weekend with the crew, or a meaningful moment of self-care, there’s no shortage of things to do this summer. Snap up your tickets, bring your best energy, and enjoy all that late these events have to offer

