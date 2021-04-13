Ziggy Marley Featured at National Geographic Online Earth Day Event

On the day before Earth Day, a special presentation will feature a variety of musical artists, including Jamaica’s Ziggy Marley. On April 21, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 PT, National Geographic will present “Earth Day Eve 2021: A Virtual Celebration” on its YouTube channel and website. In addition to Ziggy Marley, other artists performing will include Willie Nelson, Valerie June, My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, Aurora, José González, and Rostam. Still other artists will participate through original performances that have been recorded for the virtual event. My Morning Jacket will offer the world premiere of a new music video as well. After the show, an “afterparty” will be held on TikTok at 10 p.m. ET. The afterparty will feature Jayda G. spinning records with visual provided from “Earth Moods,” the series on Disney Plus.

All the musical presentations will precede the midnight debut of the first episode of “Secrets of the Whales” on Disney Plus. The series, comprising four parts directed by filmmaker James Cameron, is narrated by Sigourney Weaver.

“Earth Day Eve 2010” will be hosted by Jessica Nabongo, a travel expert, and include appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall, ethologist and conservationist; Dr. Rae Wynn Grant, carnivore ecologist; Lillygol Sedaghat, environmental reporter; and Dr. Lucy Hawkes, biologist. A portion of the show will be dedicated to Brian Skerry, a marine photographer, and provide snippets from Cameron’s new program.

National Geographic will also place a playlist with an Earth Month theme on Spotify.

According to Gary Knell, chair of National Geographic, the organization has worked to inspire people to care for the planet for more than 133 years. The Earth Day Eve event, which is presented virtually and is available to everyone, is designed to showcase environmentally passionate artists from around the world along with some of National Geographic’s extraordinary explorers. “From Aurora’s forest performance in Bergen, Norway, to Jane Goodall’s greeting from her home in England, the celebration will give us even more of a reason to fall in love with the place we all call home — and empower us to act to protect it,” Knell added.

Photo: Ziggy Marley Instagram