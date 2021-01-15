Ziggy Marley’s Beach in Hawaii” Included on Best USA State Song List

The song “Beach in Hawaii” by Jamaica’s Ziggy Marley has been selected as the best state song for Hawaii by Street, a content partner of USA Today, for its “Best State Song List.” The song reflects the Marley family’s tradition of loving the beach, as well as the artist’s love for the island state. The song has been played 40,320,000 times on Spotify, and Ziggy Marley himself made a guest appearance on the new “Hawaii Five-0” series on the CBS television network in the United States.

The best song about every state was chosen through a review by 24/7 Wall Street of the songs about each state and songs that used a state as a major theme that were most-played on Spotify as of July 25, 2018. Some of the songs were about a state’s popular cities, and they came from every musical genre, illustrating the diverse nature of the US itself. Some songs on the list were tributes written by hometown heroes, but many others were written by people from outside the state. Some include personal thoughts of the songwriter and only use a state as a background, while others even express the writer’s unhappiness with a state.

Below is the list of the Best State Songs compiled by 24/7 Wall Street.

Alabama

Song: Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska

Song: North to Alaska by Johnny Horton

Arizona

Song: Take It Easy by The Eagles

Arkansas

Song: Mary Queen of Arkansas by Bruce Springsteen

California

Song: California Love by 2Pac

Colorado

Song: Rocky Mountain High by John Denver

Connecticut

Song: Peace Connecticut by Apathy

Delaware

Song: Delaware Slide by George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Florida

Song: Miami by Will Smith

Georgia

Song: The Devil Went Down to Georgia by Charlie Daniels Band

Hawaii

Song: Beach in Hawaii by Ziggy Marley

Idaho

Song: Private Idaho by The B-52’s

Illinois

Song: Illinois by Brett Eldredge

Indiana

Song: Small Town by John Mellencamp

Iowa

Song: Iowa (Traveling, Pt. 3) by Dar Williams

Kansas

Song: Wichita Lineman by Glen Campbell

Kentucky

Song: Blue Moon of Kentucky by Elvis Presley

Louisiana

Song: House of the Rising Sun by The Animals

Maine

Song: Portland, Maine by Donovan Woods

Maryland

Song: Baltimore by Nina Simone

Massachusetts

Song: I’m Shipping Up to Boston by The Dropkick Murphys

Michigan

Song: Detroit Rock City by Kiss

Minnesota

Song: Say Shh by Atmosphere

Mississippi

Song: Mississippi Girl by Faith Hill

Missouri

Song: Kansas City by Wilbert Harrison

Montana

Song: Meet Me in Montana by Dan Seals and Marie Osmond

Nebraska

Song: Omaha by Counting Crows

Nevada

Song: Waking Up In Vegas by Katy Perry

New Hampshire

Song: New Hampshire by Matt Pond PA

New Jersey

Song: Jersey Girl by Bruce Springs

New Mexico

Song: Albuquerque by Neil Young

New York

Song: Theme from New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

North Carolina

Song: Carolina in My Mind by James Taylor

North Dakota

Song: North Dakota by Lyle Lovett

Ohio

Song: Ohio by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Oklahoma

Song: Oklahoma Sky by Miranda Lambert

Oregon

Song: Portland, Oregon by Loretta Lynn

Pennsylvania

Song: Streets of Philadelphia by Bruce Springs

Rhode Island

Song: Rhode Island is Famous for You by Blossom Dearie

South Carolina

Song: Hickory Wind by The Byrds

South Dakota

Song: Badlands by Bruce Springs

Tennessee

Song: Tennessee Love by Yelawolf

Texas

Song: Luckenbach, Texas by Waylon Jennings

Utah

Song: Salt Lake City by The Beach Boys

Vermont

Song: Moonlight in Vermont by Frank Sinatra

Virginia

Song: Virginia Moon by Foo Fighters

Washington

Song: Hello Seattle by Owl City

West Virginia

Song: Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

Wisconsin

Song: Lake Marie by John Prine

Wyoming

Song: Paint Me Back Home in Wyoming by Chris LeDoux

Info and Photo Source: Ziggy Marley Facebook, USA Today