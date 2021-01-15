 Ziggy Marley's Beach in Hawaii" Included on Best USA State Song List
Jamaican Music

3 hours ago
by Staff Writer
Ziggy Marley

The song “Beach in Hawaii” by Jamaica’s Ziggy Marley has been selected as the best state song for Hawaii by Street, a content partner of USA Today, for its “Best State Song List.” The song reflects the Marley family’s tradition of loving the beach, as well as the artist’s love for the island state. The song has been played 40,320,000 times on Spotify, and Ziggy Marley himself made a guest appearance on the new “Hawaii Five-0” series on the CBS television network in the United States.

The best song about every state was chosen through a review by 24/7 Wall Street of the songs about each state and songs that used a state as a major theme that were most-played on Spotify as of July 25, 2018. Some of the songs were about a state’s popular cities, and they came from every musical genre, illustrating the diverse nature of the US itself. Some songs on the list were tributes written by hometown heroes, but many others were written by people from outside the state. Some include personal thoughts of the songwriter and only use a state as a background, while others even express the writer’s unhappiness with a state.
Below is the list of the Best State Songs compiled by 24/7 Wall Street.

Alabama
Song: Sweet Home Alabama by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alaska
Song: North to Alaska by Johnny Horton

Arizona
Song: Take It Easy by The Eagles

Arkansas
Song: Mary Queen of Arkansas by Bruce Springsteen

California
Song: California Love by 2Pac

Colorado
Song: Rocky Mountain High by John Denver

Connecticut
Song: Peace Connecticut by Apathy

Delaware
Song: Delaware Slide by George Thorogood & The Destroyers

Florida
Song: Miami by Will Smith

Georgia
Song: The Devil Went Down to Georgia by Charlie Daniels Band

Hawaii
Song: Beach in Hawaii by Ziggy Marley

Idaho
Song: Private Idaho by The B-52’s

Illinois
Song: Illinois by Brett Eldredge

Indiana
Song: Small Town by John Mellencamp

Iowa
Song: Iowa (Traveling, Pt. 3) by Dar Williams

Kansas
Song: Wichita Lineman by Glen Campbell

Kentucky
Song: Blue Moon of Kentucky by Elvis Presley

Louisiana
Song: House of the Rising Sun by The Animals

Maine
Song: Portland, Maine by Donovan Woods

Maryland
Song: Baltimore by Nina Simone

Massachusetts
Song: I’m Shipping Up to Boston by The Dropkick Murphys

Michigan
Song: Detroit Rock City by Kiss

Minnesota
Song: Say Shh by Atmosphere

Mississippi
Song: Mississippi Girl by Faith Hill

Missouri
Song: Kansas City by Wilbert Harrison

Montana
Song: Meet Me in Montana by Dan Seals and Marie Osmond

Nebraska
Song: Omaha by Counting Crows

Nevada
Song: Waking Up In Vegas by Katy Perry

New Hampshire
Song: New Hampshire by Matt Pond PA

New Jersey
Song: Jersey Girl by Bruce Springs

New Mexico
Song: Albuquerque by Neil Young

New York
Song: Theme from New York, New York by Frank Sinatra

North Carolina
Song: Carolina in My Mind by James Taylor

North Dakota
Song: North Dakota by Lyle Lovett

Ohio
Song: Ohio by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Oklahoma
Song: Oklahoma Sky by Miranda Lambert

Oregon
Song: Portland, Oregon by Loretta Lynn

Pennsylvania
Song: Streets of Philadelphia by Bruce Springs

Rhode Island
Song: Rhode Island is Famous for You by Blossom Dearie

South Carolina
Song: Hickory Wind by The Byrds

South Dakota
Song: Badlands by Bruce Springs

Tennessee
Song: Tennessee Love by Yelawolf

Texas
Song: Luckenbach, Texas by Waylon Jennings

Utah
Song: Salt Lake City by The Beach Boys

Vermont
Song: Moonlight in Vermont by Frank Sinatra

Virginia
Song: Virginia Moon by Foo Fighters

Washington
Song: Hello Seattle by Owl City

West Virginia
Song: Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver

Wisconsin
Song: Lake Marie by John Prine

Wyoming
Song: Paint Me Back Home in Wyoming by Chris LeDoux

Info and Photo Source: Ziggy Marley FacebookUSA Today 

