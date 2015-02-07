Speak JA

18 Jamaican Patois Phrases Translated to English

2 years ago
by Denise Lee
Written by Denise Lee

Do you know how to say “I will be right back” or “Well done” in Jamaican? Do you have a Jamaican friend you want to communicate with or are you traveling to Jamaica?  Jamaican patois (patwah) is another language.   Below is a list of 18 Jamaican Patois phrases translated to English.

 

  • I Will Be Right Back – Mi Soon Come
  • To Eat – Nyam
  • Jamaica – Jamrock, Jamdown, Yard
  • Jamaican – Yardie, Yard man
  • Friend – Bredren (male), Sistren (female)
  • Well Done – Big up, Respect
  • Excellent – Sell off, Tun up, Wicked
  • What’s up? – Wah gwaan, Whappen, Whe yu a seh?
  • Everything is good – Mi deh yah, Everyting criss
  • See you later – Likkle more, Walk good
  • I understand – Zeen
  • Over there – Ova deh
  • What Are You Up To – Wha Yuh Deh Pon
  • I Don’t Care – Mi Nuh Biznizz
  • Jealous – Badmind
  • Step up your game – Tun Up De Ting
  • The party was good! – De Party Tun Up
  • OMG – Jeezum Pees
  • Don’t mess with me – Nuh romp wid mi
  • Move Over – Small up yuhself
  • Mix Up – Pasa Pasa

 

 

  • shatta larry

    mi cum frm ghana an i luv patwah big up

  • Dred

    Im Jamaican and quite a few of these were unknown to me.
    Really love my countries authenticity.