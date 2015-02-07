Do you know how to say “I will be right back” or “Well done” in Jamaican? Do you have a Jamaican friend you want to communicate with or are you traveling to Jamaica? Jamaican patois (patwah) is another language. Below is a list of 18 Jamaican Patois phrases translated to English.

I Will Be Right Back – Mi Soon Come

To Eat – Nyam

Jamaica – Jamrock, Jamdown, Yard

Jamaican – Yardie, Yard man

Friend – Bredren (male), Sistren (female)

Well Done – Big up, Respect

Excellent – Sell off, Tun up, Wicked

What’s up? – Wah gwaan, Whappen, Whe yu a seh?

Everything is good – Mi deh yah, Everyting criss

See you later – Likkle more, Walk good

I understand – Zeen

Over there – Ova deh

What Are You Up To – Wha Yuh Deh Pon

I Don’t Care – Mi Nuh Biznizz

Jealous – Badmind

Step up your game – Tun Up De Ting

The party was good! – De Party Tun Up

OMG – Jeezum Pees

Don’t mess with me – Nuh romp wid mi

Move Over – Small up yuhself

Mix Up – Pasa Pasa