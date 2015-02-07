Do you know how to say “I will be right back” or “Well done” in Jamaican? Do you have a Jamaican friend you want to communicate with or are you traveling to Jamaica? Jamaican patois (patwah) is another language. Below is a list of 18 Jamaican Patois phrases translated to English.
- I Will Be Right Back – Mi Soon Come
- To Eat – Nyam
- Jamaica – Jamrock, Jamdown, Yard
- Jamaican – Yardie, Yard man
- Friend – Bredren (male), Sistren (female)
- Well Done – Big up, Respect
- Excellent – Sell off, Tun up, Wicked
- What’s up? – Wah gwaan, Whappen, Whe yu a seh?
- Everything is good – Mi deh yah, Everyting criss
- See you later – Likkle more, Walk good
- I understand – Zeen
- Over there – Ova deh
- What Are You Up To – Wha Yuh Deh Pon
- I Don’t Care – Mi Nuh Biznizz
- Jealous – Badmind
- Step up your game – Tun Up De Ting
- The party was good! – De Party Tun Up
- OMG – Jeezum Pees
- Don’t mess with me – Nuh romp wid mi
- Move Over – Small up yuhself
- Mix Up – Pasa Pasa