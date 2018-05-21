9 Things You Did Not Know About Ghanaian Reggae Dancehall Artist, Stonebwoy

We recently caught up with Stonebwoy as he was getting ready to perform this month at the 2018 Best of Best Concert in South Florida. Stonebwoy born, Livingstone Etse Satekla, is a Reggae and Dancehall artist from Ghana. He recently won Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2018 Reggae Dancehall Artist of the Year. In 2015, he won Best International Act: Africa at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards. Here are 8 things you did not know about Stonebwoy.

If you were stuck on a deserted island and given the choice of 2 albums to put on your music which artist would it be?

My Epistles of Mama, Internal Fire from Capleton

My Favorite Sports is…and my favourite team is…

Football, Barcelona

My Mother always told me…

To be strong and that I’m very peculiar in the sight of God

My mother was right about…

Everything she told me about life

Does anything keep you up at night?

Thoughts meditating deeper into my purpose

I feel happiest for the day when I…

Wake up every day to life

I am currently listening to…

Stony Hill by Damian Marley

My favourite item of clothing is…

Shoes

One simple action you think everyone could take to make the world a better place…

Treat others like they will treat themselves

Thanks for your time and all the best.

Stonebwoy’s latest album “Epistles of Mama” was released on December 12, 2017. The album was dedicated to Stonebwoy late mother Mrs. Catherine Lucy Aku Ametepi Satekla. The 24 track album features Sean Paul, King Promise & Burna Boy. The album has been listed on the Billboard chart.

You can catch Stonebwoy at Best of The Best Music Fest 2018 in the star-studded lineup that includes: Hood Celebrity, Shenseea, Ding Dong, Romain Virgo, Masicka, Richie Stephens, Ghost, Linky First, Bunji Garlin, Fayann Lyons, Kerwin Dubois, Aidonia, Capleton and Mavado