Grilled Pineapple with Coconut and Rum Recipe

Grilled Pineapple with Coconut and Rum is easy to make. Whenever I make it I feel like I am on vacation.

INGREDIENTS:

2 pineapples, ripe

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup rum

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 cup whipped dessert topping or prepared sweetened whipped cream

Directions:

1. Peel and core pineapples. Cut each pineapple into 6 slices (more or less).

2. Place on a large platter and drizzle the rum over the pineapple slices. Sprinkle with the brown sugar. Stir until the slices are well coated.

3. Cover (to avoid the rum evaporating) and let sit for 5 to 8 minutes.

4. When grill is medium hot, place the slices on the grill for about 10 minutes. Turn midway through cooking.

5. Top with whipped cream and shredded coconut.

SERVES 8 – 12