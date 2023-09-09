6 Health Benefits of Jamaican Pears You Should Know

What is known in Jamaica as a “pear’ is known in other regions as an “alligator pear:” or “avocado.” The Jamaican or alligator pear has been growing in the Caribbean since about 1200 BCE, hundreds of years after the first of the fruits were consumed in Mexico in about 10,000 BCE. Its agricultural history is long, but alligator pear trees were not taken seriously by growers until 1900 with the discovery of how easy it was to graft the plants. Following this discovery, a thriving avocado industry developed in Mexico, Chile, the Dominican Republic, and Colombia. It was also discovered that, in addition to the delicious flavor of the avocado, the fruit was rich in health-promoting vitamins, minerals, and other properties beneficial to health like fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants.

Jamaican Pears Have a High Nutritional Value

Jamaican pears are a good source of folate; potassium; vitamins K, C, and E; healthy monounsaturated fats; and some small amounts of Vitamin B, copper, phosphorus, manganese, zinc, and magnesium. Most of the healthy fats in pears fight inflammation, are good for the heart, and may have cancer-fighting properties. Pears also help the body absorb other nutrients that are fat-soluble. Vitamin E boosts the immune system and helps promote the health of the skin and eyes. The antioxidants in pears may also reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, and diseases like Alzheimer’s. They are a very good source of fiber that helps digestion, while minerals like copper may prevent heart disease. The potassium in pears can help to lower blood pressure, and iron contributes to the body’s growth and development.

Pears Can Help in the Regulation of Appetite

Because pears are so tasty, they generally make diners feel full. This regulates the appetite and can contribute to the maintenance of a healthy weight. Because pears contain a considerable amount of fiber, it is believed that individuals who eat them tend to weigh less. In addition to the fiber content and health fats they contain, pears have a low glycemic index, which is beneficial for healthy insulin levels.

Pears Are Believed to Reduce Cholesterol

Cholesterol is a waxy material found in blood, and it is necessary for building healthy cells. If there is too much cholesterol in the blood, however, it may raise the risk of heart disease. Jamaican pears contain only the “good” types of unsaturated oils, fats, and linoleic acid. These substances contribute to reducing cholesterol.

Pears Promote Healthy Skin

Jamaican pears have many benefits for the body’s largest organ, the skin. Pears can nourish, soften, and hydrate the skin, helping to reduce wrinkles and fine lines and leaving the skin with a smoother and younger look. Vitamins C and E from the pears help to protect cells from the damage caused by free radicals, which contribute to the appearance of aging.

Pears Have Health Benefits for Hair

Pears can be used to deep-condition hair. They promote healthier hair strands with their hydrating properties, while the oil they contain provides an added shine. Jamaicans have used pulp from the pears as a skin softener and hair rinse for centuries. Now, even commercial enterprises in the global cosmetics industry are using pears in their products.

Pears Help Reduce Stress

Pears also have properties that help with stress reduction. The high levels of magnesium, an anti-stress nutrient, are cited by psychologists who recommend it for helping release tension and promote better sleep.

Traditional Medicine

Pears have been used for centuries in traditional Jamaican medicine. Traditional healers in Jamaica have relied on pears for a variety of treatments. Boiling the leaves of the pear tree has been done to make a tea that has benefits for the blood, as a treatment for the common cold, and to alleviate pain.

