Five Ways To Cook Pork Like a Jamaican

Pork will always be a delicacy, but when you taste a pork dish prepared by a Jamaican, you unlock the secret levels for your palate. With our talent for blending Caribbean spices together and creating some of the most delectable rubs, pork thrives and bursts with flavor in our hands. Here are five mouthwatering Jamaican pork dishes to take you back to your grandmother’s kitchen.

Jamaican Pork Stew

This hearty stew combines tender pork with aromatic herbs and spices. It’s a staple in Jamaican cuisine, loved by locals and visitors alike. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or just longing for a comforting meal, this dish is sure to melt in your mouth and caress your taste buds.

Jerk Pork

Tender pork shoulder is marinated with a blend of African and Jamaican seasoning, slow-roasted, and then grilled for a smoky, flavorful treat. “Jerk” is believed to have origins in the Spanish word “Charqui” or from the practice of poking holes in the meat before seasoning. Grilled over pimento wood, this dish captures a smoky essence that will leave you craving more. No cookout or family get together is complete without some jerk pork.

Oven-Baked Pork Chops

Jamaican-style pork chops are marinated with a delicious mixture of spices, herbs, garlic, onions, scallions, thyme, allspice, and scotch bonnet peppers. Baked with the marinade, these chops are juicy, sweet, and spicy – a unique flavor combination.

Corned Pork and Ackee

The memories of this breakfast dish will leave you craving it every morning, in season and out of season. In this meal, salted or pickled pork is combined with ackee, as a replacement for salted fish. This blend of flavors when served with fried dumplings creates a savory and satisfying dish that will live rent-free on your palate.

Stew Peas with Pigtail Cuts

Stew Peas with Pigtail Cuts is a popular dish in Jamaica. This stew features red kidney beans, giving it a rich earthy color and some tenderized cuts of pickled pig’s tail and maybe stew beef. Bursting open during cooking, the peas add thickness to the stew. Stirring in just the right quantity of coconut milk, salted pig’s tail, herbs, and spices creates a harmonious melody of flavors that will elevate your culinary experience.

So, why not visit a local Jamaican restaurant today? Your taste buds will thank you for it!