Miss G’s Simple Jamaican Curry Chicken Recipe

When I think of this dish, I straight away get pulled back to the Indian heritage and cuisine. Influenced with the Indian style of cooking chicken and goat meat, this recipe is loaded with flavors and is a perfect meal for everyday dinners. My kids love it as a part of their dinner. Needless to say, this dish has a lot of room for recreation. However, I love it like this and strongly recommend to try it once!





Ingredients



Salt and Black pepper, as per taste

Directions

Wash the chicken well with water and then with lemon juice. Again rinse it with cold water and pat dry using a paper towel.

Sprinkle some salt, pepper, chopped garlic and curry powder on the chicken and rub them well all over it.

Place the seasoned chicken in the refrigerator and let it rest for an hour.

Heat some oil in a saucepan and put some cumin seeds in it. Once they start tempering, add the onions and peppers. Sauté till the onions turn brown.

Add some pepper sauce, fresh thyme and curry powder and mix it well.

Sprinkle some salt and pepper and add ketchup to it. Continue to stir as it cooks.

Pour in some hot water and let it boil. Once it starts to boil, add the chicken pieces and cover them with the sauce. Add more water if needed and let it boil.

Mix in the potatoes and cook it covered over reduced flame till the chicken it thoroughly cooked and the sauce has thickened to desired level.