Photo Highlights: Shaggy & Friends 2018

The 2018 staging of Shaggy & Friends was held on January 6th on the lawns of the Jamaica House. All the proceeds from the event is in aid of the Bustamante Children’s Hospital. This year’s staging attracted international artistes such as Sting, Wyclef Jean and Doug E. Fresh. The varied genres of these and the other performers attracted thousands of patrons.

As is the norm, the show started promptly at 8pm and proceeded with its stellar line up. It was a production of international standards with the performers smoothly entering and exiting the stage. The numerous refreshments booths ensured that there was something to satisfy the most discerning of palates.

All the acts scheduled to perform did so at no charge to the producers, secure in the knowledge that this was their contribution to the worthy charity. Their performances however did not at any time indicate that this was an unpaid gig. Many of the veteran performers had not performed in Jamaica for many years, and were eager to be remembered for nothing less than stellar performances. Among those who performed where Bunji Garlin & Fayon Lyon, Third World, Barrington Levy, Chaka Demus & Pliers, dancehall acts included Ding Dong, Sheensia, Dexter Daps and Aidonia. Capelton -the Fire Man brought the curtains down at approximately 3am in the morning. Once again the children of the Bustamante Children’s Hospital will benefit from the successful staging of the event.