Usain Bolt “Signs” to Play Soccer Game in United Kingdom

Jamaica’s eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt has signed on to lead the World XI in a soccer match against a British team headed by Robbie Williams. The match will take place at the Soccer Aid for UNICEF event at Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, on June 10, 2018. Bolt’s team will include a number of celebrities and football legends. The match will take place only four days before the start of the World Cup competition in Russia. Bolt has been training with Mamelodi Sundowns, a South African football side, to prepare for his most important football appearance yet. Bolt, who is a big fan of Man United, has long expressed a desire to play on the professional level and had suggested that he might do so after his retirement from sprint competition in the summer of 2017. He went so far as to discuss the matter with former boss Sir Alex Ferguson. At the UNICEF event, he will wear a unique shirt with “No. 9.58” on it, a reference to his world record time. Bolt said it is his dream to be successful as a professional footballer, so to have the opportunity to go out on the pitch at Old Trafford in June, playing against some of the top legends of football, will be “remarkable,” he said.

Info and Photo Source: Instagram, The Mirror