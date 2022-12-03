10 Benefits of Sugar Cane Juice That You Never Knew

Sugar Cane juice is a drink that people in the Caribbean are familiar with. It’s made by extracting the juice of sugar cane by pressing. Cane juice is a popular foundation for beverages ranging from smoothies to cocktails and has a variety of health benefits.

Most people associate Jamaica with rum, but sugar cane played an indelible role in the nation’s history. It led to the early production of rum that was – and still is – prized the world over, but was also a major factor in the enslavement of Africans who worked the cane fields. It’s estimated that sugarcane was introduced to Jamaica by colonizer Christopher Columbus in the late 15th century.

Sugar cane juice has some interesting attributes and health benefits. However, people with diabetes should use cane juice with caution.

Antiaging

The ability of sugar cane to grow and thrive in the hot Jamaican climate imbues it with natural antioxidants that are retained in the juicing process. Antioxidants neutralize free radicals responsible for signs of aging and damage at the cellular level. The juice contains high levels of vitamin A and C, powerful antioxidant agents. Boosts Energy

The sugar and carbohydrate content provides an energy boost to fuel the body, improve stamina, and is an effective post-workout recovery drink. Calcium

Required for strong bones, teeth and nails, the mineral aids in maintaining normal heart rhythm, the blood’s ability to clot, and muscle and neurological function. Diuretic

An effective diuretic, cane juice is often used to flush toxins from the body and improve kidney function. Anemia, Neurological Function

Vitamin B and the mineral iron both protect against anemia, helps create red blood cells, and supports cognitive function and the immune system. Phosphorus

The trace mineral is present in cane juice. Little known functions of phosphorus are its importance in the production, repair and maintenance of DNA and RNA. Potassium

The trace mineral maintains normal fluid levels in cells, supports nerve and muscle function, and regulates heartbeat. Protein

The vegetable-based protein supports muscle growth and development, along with cell creation and repair. Vision, Reproduction

The vitamin A in cane juice is a retinol essential for vision and can reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration by 25 percent. Vitamin A is essential for cell division and reproduction. Zinc

Cane juice contains the trace mineral zinc the body uses to create DNA, heal tissue damage and support immune system function.

Photo – Deposit Photos