11 Reasons why you Should Eat Guineps

Whether they’re called guinep or some other name (Chenette, Ackee, Spanish lime), the fruit is popular around the world for its tangy, yet sweet flavor. The small green fruits can be consumed raw and used to make syrups, beverages, alcoholic drinks, and desserts. The fruit’s seeds can be roasted and eaten like a chestnut, and in some locales, the seeds are ground and used as a substitute for flour.

There are two varieties of the fruit. One is sweet, the other sour, and both are known throughout the Caribbean for their health benefits. They’ve been utilized for decades as part of a health regimen. The following are 11 reasons to add guineps to any diet.

1. Anemia

The fruit contains a substantial level of iron that the body needs to make healthy red blood cells to prevent anemia.

2. Blood Pressure

Guineps are an excellent source of antioxidants that help fight free radicals that damage cells and blood vessels. Healthy blood vessels means the heart exerts less effort when it pumps, which lowers blood pressure.

3. Bones and Teeth

Calcium is required for the formation of strong teeth and bones. Guineps contain calcium and can aid in maintaining strength in bones and teeth.

4. Digestive System

The fiber in the fruit contributes to digestive health and is often eaten by those experiencing diarrhea.

5. Eyes

Guineps are a rich source of vitamin A for vision health. Vitamin A also aids in the prevention of nyctalopia in which people have difficulty seeing in low light.

6. Immune System

Phosphorous boosts the immune system and the mineral is required for the repair of cells.

7. Mood

The fruit is used as a natural remedy for alleviating anxiety and stabilizing mood by affecting neurotransmitters within the body.

8. Sleep

The fruit promotes restful sleep through its high levels of the amino acid tryptophan. Restful slumber is essential for the body to repair and regenerate itself.

9. Urinary System

The vitamin A contained in guineps significantly decreases the potential for urinary infections and the formation of stones in the bladder.

10. Virus

Guineps has been used as a homeopathic remedy for herpes simplex 1 that causes cold sores sue to its high levels of the l-lysine amino acid.

11. Weight Loss

Low in calories and high in fiber, guineps aids in weight loss by making people feel full longer.

Photo source: 123rf