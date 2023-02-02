11 Ways to Celebrate Bob Marley Day

February is a special time for Bob Marley fans. One of the greatest reggae artists to ever live, Bob Marley Day is celebrated worldwide every year on his birthday of Feb. 6.

A multitude of events commemorating Jamaica’s native son are held, ranging from civic pride projects to musical tributes. There are many ways for fans to celebrate the legendary musician no matter where they’re located. There’s even a statue of the iconic performer in Ethiopia. Here are 10 Ways to Celebrate Bob Marley’s Birthday

1 – Visit the Bob Marley Mausoleum

Located in Marley’s birthplace of Nine Mile, Jamaica, the experience includes a guided tour of the compound.

2 – Visit the Bob Marley Museum

The museum is Marley’s former home and studio in Kingston, Jamaica, and visitors can take a photo with the Bob Marley statue. The museum is also the site of his Tuff Gong record label, founded in the 1970s when Marley was part of The Wailers. It showcases his music, philosophy and life. Take a photo with the Bob Marley statue.

3 – Trench Town Home

Known as Culture Yard, it was where Marley penned the lyrics for “Woman No Cry” and made famous in his song “Trench Town.”

4 – Bob Marley Statue

Fans can visit the Bob Marley statue in downtown Kingstown, Jamaica. It’s located outside the Jamaican stadium.

5 – Bob Marley Concert

Live on YouTube, it’s an opportunity to experience his well-known performances.

6 – Bob Marley Statue

A 7 ft. (2.1 m) statue of Marley was created by Andy Edwards and erected on Jamaica St. in Liverpool, England, in Sept. 2021. Fans can take a photo with the statue.

7 – Stream a Bob Marley Playlist

A variety of popular streaming services feature Marley’s popular music.

8 – Bob Marley Karaoke Party

Host a karaoke party in his honor by highlighting the artist’s songs.

9 – Bob Marley Broadway Play

The original award-winning Broadway play “Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical” can be viewed on YouTube.

10 – View the Book Bob Marley: Portrait of the Legend

The book features a collection of 150 photographs collected from the family archives by Bob Marley’s curated by son, Ziggy Marley,

11 – Attend U.S. Events

Events are typically held at, or hosted by, Island SPACE Museum in South Florida, VP Records in New York, and the Caribbean Museum in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans that want to celebrate should check schedules of local organizations.

Beginning in 2024, fans can watch the Bob Marley biopic from Paramount starring British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir on Bob Marley Day.