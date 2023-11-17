11-Year-Old Poet Ngozi Wright’s Stern Warning About Customer Service in Jamaica Wins JCDC Poetry Competition

The judges of the 2023 Jamaica Customer Service Poetry Competition, organized by the Jamaica Cultural and Development Commission, were impressed by 11-year-old Ngozi Wright’s entry “We Deserve It”. Wright, one of the younger entrants, was able to fully capture the essence of customer service experience in Jamaica, or the lack thereof.

Ngozi Echoing a Nationwide Concern

11-year-old Ngozi Wright’s words brings to focus the need for change and the unspoken concern of many Jamaicans. While some Jamaicans express their displeasures on social media, the complexity of this situation is that a significant number of Jamaicans are customer service representatives for foreign companies, where they are expected to deliver an excellent service to customers living overseas. However, this quality of service is typically not reciprocated to their fellow countrymen. In her poem, Ngozi sends a powerful message about the state of customer service in Jamaica. She reminds Jamaicans that the customer deserve respect and kindness, regardless of the challenges service providers may face. Wright emphasizes the importance of excellent service, service with a purpose, and professionalism from service providers.

A Voice of Change

Wright, who made history in 2019 by addressing the Jamaican Parliament at the age of seven, and was highlighted as the youngest dub poet in 2021 has once again shown her talent and passion for raising her voice.

A Message of Change

The Jamaica Customer Service Poetry Competition, jointly organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA), provided the platform for Ngozi to share her message. The competition this year aimed to promote the importance of service excellence under the theme “The Power of Service Excellence in Building Trust in a Digital World.” Ngozi’s triumph in the primary category of the competition, along with Rajae Smith and Jevaughn Barnaby in the secondary and tertiary categories, signals a hopeful change in the way customer service is perceived and delivered in Jamaica.

Read Ngozi Wright’s Winning Entry “We Deserve It”

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Service with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Serve us with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

We know it’s very hard to serve,

Sometimes customer get pon yuh nerves,

But protocols have to observe,

Give customers what them deserve

Every man, woman and child,

Appreci-love service with a smile,

Patience when tempers boil,

Nuh act vile, serve with style

Style, dignity and class

Whether worker, manager or boss

Efficiency, we endorse,

Get through fast, no time lost.

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Service with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Serve us with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

Yuh see mi in the line, nuh act like yuh blind,

Watch clock a pass time, try and be kind

We will always remember your kindness,

When we are treated like “your highness”

We know yu want customers fi return,

So careful of the bridges you burn,

A caring smile can make one’s day,

Show compassion says JaCSA

Be the best you can be,

Spread cheers, says JCDC

Nuh look wid disgust, support is a must

Excellent service must build trust

That’s power in a digital world,

Respect every woman, man, boy and girl

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Service with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it – Excellent Service

We deserve it – Serve us with a purpose

If we nuh get good service we nervous

Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

Photo – JCDC