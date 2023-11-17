Features

11-Year-Old Poet Ngozi Wright’s Stern Warning About Customer Service in Jamaica Wins JCDC Poetry Competition

The judges of the 2023 Jamaica Customer Service Poetry Competition, organized by the Jamaica Cultural and Development Commission, were impressed by 11-year-old Ngozi Wright’s entry “We Deserve It”. Wright, one of the younger entrants, was able to fully capture the essence of customer service experience in Jamaica, or the lack thereof.

Popular dub poet, Omall ‘Majah Bless’ Wright (first from the left), strikes a pose with his twin children, N’Gozi Wright (center), and Tafari during the Award Ceremony for the Jamaica Customer Service Competition held on Friday, October 20, 2023. N’Gozi, who attends Jessie Ripoll Primary School, was the winner of the primary category in the 2023 competition.

Ngozi Echoing a Nationwide Concern

11-year-old Ngozi Wright’s words brings to focus the need for change and the unspoken concern of many Jamaicans. While some Jamaicans express their displeasures on social media, the complexity of this situation is that a significant number of Jamaicans are customer service representatives for foreign companies, where they are expected to deliver an excellent service to customers living overseas. However, this quality of service is typically not reciprocated to their fellow countrymen. In her poem, Ngozi sends a powerful message about the state of customer service in Jamaica. She reminds Jamaicans that the customer deserve respect and kindness, regardless of the challenges service providers may face. Wright emphasizes the importance of excellent service, service with a purpose, and professionalism from service providers.

The top three winners in this year’s Jamaica Customer Service Competition are pictured alongside Mr. Andrew Brodber, Director of Arts Development and Training at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) (back row, first from the left); Mrs. Avory Crooks-Campbell, JCDC Music Development Specialist and Executive Member of the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA) (back row, fourth from the left); and Mr. Richard Rowe, the Deputy Chairman of the JaCSA (back row, fifth from the left). The awardees are N’Gozi Wright of Jessie Ripoll Primary School, the winner of the primary category (front row); Rajae Smith of St. George’s College, the winner of the secondary category (back row, second from the left); and Jevaughn Barnaby of Heart NSTA Trust, who won the tertiary category award (back row, third from the left).

A Voice of Change

Wright, who made history in 2019 by addressing the Jamaican Parliament at the age of seven, and was highlighted as the youngest dub poet in 2021 has once again shown her talent and passion for raising her voice.

A Message of Change

The Jamaica Customer Service Poetry Competition, jointly organized by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the Jamaica Customer Service Association (JaCSA), provided the platform for Ngozi to share her message. The competition this year aimed to promote the importance of service excellence under the theme “The Power of Service Excellence in Building Trust in a Digital World.” Ngozi’s triumph in the primary category of the competition, along with Rajae Smith and Jevaughn Barnaby in the secondary and tertiary categories, signals a hopeful change in the way customer service is perceived and delivered in Jamaica.

Read Ngozi Wright’s Winning Entry “We Deserve It”

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Service with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Serve us with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

We know it’s very hard to serve,
Sometimes customer get pon yuh nerves,
But protocols have to observe,
Give customers what them deserve

Every man, woman and child,
Appreci-love service with a smile,
Patience when tempers boil,
Nuh act vile, serve with style

Style, dignity and class
Whether worker, manager or boss
Efficiency, we endorse,
Get through fast, no time lost.

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Service with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Serve us with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

Yuh see mi in the line, nuh act like yuh blind,
Watch clock a pass time, try and be kind
We will always remember your kindness,
When we are treated like “your highness”

We know yu want customers fi return,
So careful of the bridges you burn,
A caring smile can make one’s day,
Show compassion says JaCSA
Be the best you can be,
Spread cheers, says JCDC

Nuh look wid disgust, support is a must
Excellent service must build trust
That’s power in a digital world,
Respect every woman, man, boy and girl

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Service with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
You a run party shop or circus?

We deserve it  – Excellent Service
We deserve it  –  Serve us with a purpose
If we nuh get good service we nervous
Professionalism anytime yuh serve us

