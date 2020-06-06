15 Jamaican Neighbors Everyone Knows: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly - Jamaicans.com

The act of being neighborly encompasses far more than simply saying hello in passing. It’s a way of thinking in which individuals actively support each other to create a sense of community that benefits everyone that lives there. The following are some examples of the good, bad, and ugly types of neighbors that individuals can encounter.

The Good

These people see someone working on a project and come over to help.

The neighbor that shares fruit , flowers, and produce from their own garden with others in the neighborhood isn’t just a good neighbor – they’re great.

Generosity is the middle name of some individuals. They share the surplus of anything they receive, even though they could use it all themselves.

Lucky are those that have a culinary angel that will bring over a dish or baked goods – just because.

A good neighbor will notify another if they see anything strange happening at their house while they’re away.

The civic-minded neighbor will clean up the street and sidewalk, or organize with others to fill the potholes in the street.

A good neighbor will tend to their yard, thereby beautifying the entire neighborhood.

The Bad and the Ugly