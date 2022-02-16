2 Jamaican Hotels on USA Today List of Most Romantic Hotels in the Caribbean

USA Today has compiled a list of the Caribbean’s most romantic hotels and two Jamaican hotels made the list.

The S Hotel Jamaica in Montego Bay had its official opening in January 2019, becoming the first new all-inclusive hotel in the city in many years. It is located close to the city’s attractions, including the “hip strip,” nearby adventure tours, and many restaurants and bars. It features a stylish and stunning sky deck at a venue that is totally different from the larger and more tourist-focused resorts located on Jamaica’s northwest coast. The hotel offers the Irie Baths and Spa, which is known for its sugar cane body scrub. Highly recommended is becoming a guest at the S Hotel Jamaica’s Sky Club Ocean View Spa Suite, which comes with 24-hour room service, a balcony, and a soaking tub. This chic and welcoming accommodation reflects the warmth and beauty of Jamaican culture and provides an authentic Caribbean experience.

Jamaica’s Couples Swept Away resort in Negril is an all-inclusive adults-only accommodation, one of four such resorts on the island. It is located on 19 acres on the famous Seven Mile Beach. The romantic venue features the largest fitness complex in Jamaica, along with six restaurants, eight bars, three swimming pools, and a spa. There is fresh farm-sourced cuisine and signature cocktails. Additionally, a wide variety of active sports options are on offer, including unlimited golf, tennis, and water sports like scuba diving. There are ten tennis courts available, along with squash and racquetball facilities. The resort takes full advantage of the amenities and offerings of Negril, including sea kayaking, snorkeling, sailing, and windsurfing. The resort offers a Valentine’s Day “Forever Yours” special package that includes a candlelit dinner, spa treatments, and gift shop credits.

The other romantic Valentine’s Day hotels in the Caribbean listed by USA Today include the Aruba Marriott Resort, the Quintessence Hotel in Anguilla, the Sonesta Ocean Point Resort in St. Maarten, the Palm Island Resort in The Grenadines, the Seven Stars Resort & Spa in Turks & Caicos, the Cocobay Resort in Antigua, and the Ocean Club, A Four Seasons Resort in the Bahamas.