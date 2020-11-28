Montego Bay Listed among Expedia’s 20 Most Searched-For Travel Destinations

American travelers are looking forward to 2021 as new COVID-19 vaccines and more advanced testing appear to be viable realities. With more travel expected in the new year, Expedia has compiled a list of top travel trends for 2021, including a ranking of the 20 most destinations most-searched-for on the Internet.

Montego Bay in Jamaica ranks 12th among the Top 20. Montego Bay is the premier tourist destination in Jamaica, with visitors from the United States looking for an escape from cold winters every year. Montego Bay’s golden beaches, clear turquoise waters, and luxury all-inclusive resorts make it a stand-out for tourists. Jamaica’s warm tropical weather, rich cultural history, and relative proximity to the US have made the island a favorite destination for American travelers for some time. Jamaica has now reopened for tourism after a COVID-19 lockdown, but visitors are required to comply with specific requirements before planning a trip.

As of November 18, 2020, all of the island’s air and sea borders are open to all overseas travelers, but they must obtain a Travel Authorization before boarding a flight. Applications for non-residents can be submitted any time within five days before the date of travel. Residents from high-risk countries like the US aged 12 or older must present approved COVID-19 PCR or Antigen test results to airline representatives upon check-in. The test sample collection must be less than ten days from date of travel. Additionally, Jamaica has imposed the “Jamaica Cares” mandatory travel insurance plan for non-resident visitors. The fee for this insurance will be included in the authorization process and is estimated at between US$40 and US$50.

The full list of the Top 20 destinations trending for 2021 includes:

Cancun, Mexico Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum, México Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic Oahu, Hawaii Maui, Hawaii Miami, Florida Los Cabos French Polynesia (Tahiti, Bora Bora) Maldives Montego Bay, Jamaica Aruba Puerto Vallarta, México New York, New York Key West, Florida Los Angeles, California Nassau, The Bahamas New Orleans, Louisiana Bali

Photo Source: Deposit Photos