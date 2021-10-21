20 Jamaican “Numbers” Only Those Born There Understand

Have you ever heard a Jamaican make a numerical reference and wondered what exactly they are talking about? Jamaicans make up their own numbers for quantity, in their dialect, which only those born on the island or seasoned in the culture are able to understand.

To note, sometimes the numerical value is the same word duplicated, when this happens it is to create emphasis.

Let’s explore some common terms:

In reference to a single item

1. Deggeh deggeh

A lot – usually 10 or more items

2. Plenty

3. Nuff

4. Nuff nuff

5. Bagga

6. Bagga bagga

7. Whole heap

8. Tun load

9. Trailer load

10. Mounta

A few / small number of items

11. Likkle bit

12. Likkle toops

13. Wingie

14. Tups

15. Teeny weeny

16. Chuppance

17. Handful

18. Mikkle and mukkle

19. Pinch

20. Couple

Photo – Deposit Photos