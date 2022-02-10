Jamaica is well-known around the world as a premier destination for a getaway, but Jamaicans also need places to sojourn for rest and relaxation. There are more than 55 countries that Jamaicans can visit with just their passport in 2022 – without the need for a visa.

In the era of COVID-19, Jamaican travelers may need proof of testing, a vaccination card or a quarantine period upon arrival. The length of time individuals may stay without obtaining a visa, alien registration card or other documentation has changed in some countries. Remember that COVID requirements continue to be fluid and travelers should check them in the destination country before making plans. Here 60 countries Jamaicans can visit visa-free

1. Antigua and Barbuda – 6 months

2. Argentina – 90 days

3. Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao – 90 days

4. Bahamas – 30 days

5. Bangladesh – 30 days and up to 6 months

6. Barbados – 6 months

7. Belize – 6 months

8. Botswana – 3 months

9. Brazil – 90 days

10. Chile – 90 days

11. Colombia – 90 days and up to 180 days

12. Cook Islands – 30 days and up to 180 days

13. Dominica – 6 months

14. Dominican Republic – 30 days and up to 6 months

15. Ecuador – 90 days

16. Eswatini – 30 days

17. Fiji – 4 months

18. Gambia – 90 days

19. Ghana – 30 days and up to 6 months

20. Grenada – 6 months

21. Guyana – 6 months

22. Haiti – 3 months

23. Hong Kong – 90 days

24. Indonesia – 30 days

25. Israel – 90 days

26. Kenya – 90 days

27. Kiribati – 30 days

28. Lesotho – 90 days

29. Malawi – 90 days

30. Malaysia – 30 days

31. Mauritius – 90 days

32. Mexico – 180 days

33. Micronesia – 30 days

34. Montserrat 30 days

35. Namibia – 90 days

36. Niger – 30 days and up to 6 months

37. Niue – 3 months

38. Palestinian Territories – 30 days

39. Panama – 30 days and up to 6 months

40. Peru – 180 days

41. Philippines – 30 days

42. Russia – up to 90 days, but the passport must be valid for at least 6 months at the date they enter the country.

43. Saint Kitts and Nevis – up to 180 days

44. Saint Lucia – 6 months

45. Serbia – 30 days

46. Singapore – 30 days

47. South Africa – 90 days

48. South Korea – 90 days

49. St Vincent and the Grenadines – 6 months

50. Suriname – 6 months

51. Tanzania – 3 months and up to 6 months

52. Trinidad and Tobago – 6 months

53. Turkey – 90 days

54. Uganda – 30 days and up to 6 months

55. Uruguay – 90 days

56. Uzbekistan – 30 days

57. Vanuatu – 30 days

58. Venezuela – 90 days

59. Zambia – 90 days

60. Zimbabwe – 3 months

Photo – Deposit Photos