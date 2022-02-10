Jamaica is well-known around the world as a premier destination for a getaway, but Jamaicans also need places to sojourn for rest and relaxation. There are more than 55 countries that Jamaicans can visit with just their passport in 2022 – without the need for a visa.
In the era of COVID-19, Jamaican travelers may need proof of testing, a vaccination card or a quarantine period upon arrival. The length of time individuals may stay without obtaining a visa, alien registration card or other documentation has changed in some countries. Remember that COVID requirements continue to be fluid and travelers should check them in the destination country before making plans. Here 60 countries Jamaicans can visit visa-free
1. Antigua and Barbuda – 6 months
2. Argentina – 90 days
3. Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao – 90 days
4. Bahamas – 30 days
5. Bangladesh – 30 days and up to 6 months
6. Barbados – 6 months
7. Belize – 6 months
8. Botswana – 3 months
9. Brazil – 90 days
10. Chile – 90 days
11. Colombia – 90 days and up to 180 days
12. Cook Islands – 30 days and up to 180 days
13. Dominica – 6 months
14. Dominican Republic – 30 days and up to 6 months
15. Ecuador – 90 days
16. Eswatini – 30 days
17. Fiji – 4 months
18. Gambia – 90 days
19. Ghana – 30 days and up to 6 months
20. Grenada – 6 months
21. Guyana – 6 months
22. Haiti – 3 months
23. Hong Kong – 90 days
24. Indonesia – 30 days
25. Israel – 90 days
26. Kenya – 90 days
27. Kiribati – 30 days
28. Lesotho – 90 days
29. Malawi – 90 days
30. Malaysia – 30 days
31. Mauritius – 90 days
32. Mexico – 180 days
33. Micronesia – 30 days
34. Montserrat 30 days
35. Namibia – 90 days
36. Niger – 30 days and up to 6 months
37. Niue – 3 months
38. Palestinian Territories – 30 days
39. Panama – 30 days and up to 6 months
40. Peru – 180 days
41. Philippines – 30 days
42. Russia – up to 90 days, but the passport must be valid for at least 6 months at the date they enter the country.
43. Saint Kitts and Nevis – up to 180 days
44. Saint Lucia – 6 months
45. Serbia – 30 days
46. Singapore – 30 days
47. South Africa – 90 days
48. South Korea – 90 days
49. St Vincent and the Grenadines – 6 months
50. Suriname – 6 months
51. Tanzania – 3 months and up to 6 months
52. Trinidad and Tobago – 6 months
53. Turkey – 90 days
54. Uganda – 30 days and up to 6 months
55. Uruguay – 90 days
56. Uzbekistan – 30 days
57. Vanuatu – 30 days
58. Venezuela – 90 days
59. Zambia – 90 days
60. Zimbabwe – 3 months
Photo – Deposit Photos