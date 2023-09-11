7 Bob Marley Lyrics You Need in Your Life

Robert Nesta Marley (Bob Marley) the original King of Reggae is arguably one of the most influential artists of his time. Not only because of the fame he brought to Jamaica, but also because of how his music and wisdom transcended boundaries and changed lives. His music wasn’t just catchy tunes; it was so influential that it fuelled revolutions and socio-political changes worldwide. Here are 7 Bob Marley lyrics that resonate with timeless wisdom:

“One Love, One Heart…Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright” – One Love, 1981

This anthem of unity and harmony reminds us that everyone deserves love and so we should love without reservations.

“Don’t Worry About a Thing, ‘Cause Every Little Thing Gonna Be All Right.” – Three Little Birds, 1980

Bob encourages us to have a positive outlook on life as it help us navigate through tough times.

“Everything’s Gonna Be All right.” – No Woman No Cry, 1974

In the spring of 1974 when this song was released, surging oil prices crippled Jamaica’s economy, raising energy costs by $200 million. It was this chant on the broadcast that kept many countrymen going despite the depression. It still keeps us going today.

“Emancipate Yourself From Mental Slavery, None But Ourselves Can Free Our Minds.” – Redemption Song, 1980

Arguably one of the most powerful lyrical calls from Bob Marley this song tells us that true freedom starts within. You can only achieve as much as you think you can.

“Get Up, Stand Up, Stand Up For Your Rights.” – Get Up, Stand Up, 1973

Encouraging activism and the pursuit of justice, this lyric ignites the fire within to be your own advocate.

“If You Know Your History, Then You Know Where You Coming From” – Buffalo Soldier, 1983

This serves as a reminder that true confidence comes from knowing who you are and where you come from. Know your past to know yourself.

“So I Throw My Cards On Your Table” – Is This Love, 1978

When you’re in a relationship, do all you can, be transparent and be honest with your partner.

Bob Marley’s words reach across generations, bringing wisdom and inspiration. His songs about love, unity, and power are still relevant today. Through his music, he keeps telling us that oftentimes, we can be the change we want to see.