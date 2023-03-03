Marley Family Expands Role in Cannabis Industry with Launch of Herb House at Museum

The family of Bob Marley announced that it is opening a cannabis store in Kingston in collaboration with Docklight Brands. The store is located at the Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road, Bob Marley’s former home and recording studio, which is also the location of the Marley Natural Dispensary and Smoking Lounge.

The Marley family and Docklight Brands, the holder of exclusive international rights to Marley cannabinoid products, are promoting Marley Natural as the first global cannabis brand in the world. Stephen Marley believes that his father would be happy to see the herb house opening at the museum. He also noted how far attitudes surrounding cannabis and its use have come over time, finally recognizing the many positive elements of the herb that Marley and the Rasta community promoted for more than four decades. Stephen Marley added that it is “just right” to open the herb house at his father’s museum.

The new herb house obtained the approval of the Cannabis Licensing Authority of Jamaica, the entity by which both local residents and visitors to Jamaica are allowed to consume cannabis for medical and therapeutic purposes on the island. The herb house will offer only Marley Natural brand cannabis that is grown locally in St. Ann, the parish where Bob Marley was born. There are future plans to construct herb houses at Tuff Gong Studio in Kingston, as well as in other locations throughout Jamaica.

Bob Marley, in addition to being a legendary reggae musician and social justice activist, is also a lasting icon of cannabis culture. The Marley Natural webpage displays this quote from Marley, “Herb is a thing that gives you a little time to yourself so you can live.” According to the brand’s promoters, Marley believed that it was beneficial to individuals and the world to maintain a healthy relationship with nature, and Marley Natural’s cultivation, packaging, and distribution are based on this principle. Marley Natural offers cannabis products in four basic categories at the herb house: hybrid, sativa, CBD-rich, and indica.

Photo – Marley Natural JA Facebook