What better way to spend Memorial Weekend than at Atlanta Carnival 2019? The weekend began with the 7th annual Jouvert on Friday, May 24th. Carnival officially began on Saturday, May 25th, with a two-day celebration at Central Park in Downtown Atlanta. The four-day long celebration ended with a Breakfast Fete on Monday, May 27th.

Atlanta’s two-day carnival celebration was filled with lots of unique and colorful costumes. Which one is your favorite?