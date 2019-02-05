7 Reasons Trench Town Should Have a Major Bob Marley Tourist Attraction

“One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain

So hit me with music, hit me with music

Hit me with music, hit me with music now

I got to say Trench Town rock” – Bob Marley

Referred to as the Hollywood of Jamaica back in the 1960s, Trench Town is the official birthplace of reggae music and rocksteady. Trench Town is arguably the most famous “ghetto” community in Jamaica despite its underdevelopment and poverty. Even with its contribution to Jamaica’s rich reggae history, it fails to benefit from its fame. One way to combat this would be to build a major Bob Marley tourist attraction in the community. Here’s why:

Trench Town was the hometown of reggae legend Bob Marley, who spent most of his younger years on First Street in the community. Marley always celebrated Trench Town, especially in popular songs like “Trench Town Rock” and “No Woman No Cry”. Many visitors to the island visit Trench Town, to see Marley’s home. Culture Yard located at 6 & 8 Lower First Street provides a tour that has parts of Marley’s history preserved taking visitors to the very “room with the single bed” Marley and Rita shared. Trench Town can be thought of as the home of reggae music. Not only was it the hometown of Marley, but some of the biggest names in Jamaican music – Bunny Wailer, Peter Tosh, Delroy Wilson, and Ken Boothe – were born and/or raised there or visited to record and/or produce their work. With the ongoing development of Downtown Kingston, adding an attraction in Trench Town could mean another item on the list of places to visit in Kingston. Trench Town has been rated #13 Things to Do in Kingston on Tripadvisor; adding a Bob Marley Attraction could increase that ranking greatly. Visiting Trench Town exposes tourists to the warmth and fellowship of the people living in the community; A real experience of the life Marley lived and sang about. The attraction could also create or increase income for the residents offering Airbnb accommodations or even those providing tours in the community.

Photo source: IG libyrdie_