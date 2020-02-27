7 Surprising Benefits of Tamarind

Tamarind has been prominent in the news for the last few years and the rest of the world is just now learning the health benefits that Jamaicans have known for decades. The sweet and tangy fruit has multiple health benefits, was widely used in ancient medicinal practices, and is utilized in a variety of cuisines.

1. Antiseptic

Tamarind has natural antimicrobial, antifungal and antiviral properties. It’s also proven effective in treating malaria.

2. Heart

The fruit helps regulate cholesterol levels and aids in normalizing blood pressure that can aid in reducing the risk of heart-related conditions.

3. Immunity

Science has verified many of the health benefits of tamarind and one of those is its ability to boost the immune system. It’s also proven to be an effective treatment for intestinal worms and parasites.

4. Inflammation

The fruit and leaves of the tamarind are beneficial for relieving inflammation associated with joint problems and conditions that cause chronic inflammation.

5. Liver

The liver filters blood, aids in removing toxins from the body, and in regulating the body’s metabolism. Tamarind aids in healthy liver function.

6. Skin

Tamarind has natural antioxidant and anti-aging properties. The pulp is an excellent facial scrub for acne, reducing age spots, clarifying skin, and exfoliation.

7. Weight Control

The fruit contains hydroxycitric acid, a compound that constrains the enzymes that causes the body to store fat. It’s equally beneficial for regulating metabolic processes, helps prevent the absorption of carbohydrates, and possesses a high fiber content that assists in digestive regularity.

A Wealth of Uses

The tamarind fruit and leaves can be used as a tea, paste or in cooking. It’s also available in tablet and powder form for those that aren’t fortunate enough to have access to the fresh fruit. Rich in vitamins, trace minerals and antioxidants, it’s no wonder that it’s been used in traditional medicinal practices and is an important element in alternative medicine.

Photo source: 123rf