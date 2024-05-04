A Jamaican’s Guide To The Best Things To Do in Atlanta in May 2024

May in Atlanta offers ideal weather for enjoying outdoor festivals and attractions. The month is filled with a diverse range of events, from film festivals to cultural celebrations, offering something for everyone to enjoy. Here’s a lineup of some of the city’s most popular events throughout the month.

May 1-5

Atlanta Film Festival: The 48th annual Atlanta Film Festival and Creative Conference will host a red carpet Marquee presentation of “THE SOUTH GOT SOMETHING TO SAY” on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. The event pulls footage from an archive spanning the first fifty years of hip-hop and includes new interviews with Atlanta icons and genre luminaries like Killer Mike, Arrested Development, Goodie Mob, Lil Yachty, and Jermaine Dupri.

May 4

17th Annual Cinco De Mayo Celebration: The Caribbean Sports Club’s annual celebration offers fun and games, with a variety of delicious Caribbean foods for sale such as curried goat, escovitch fish, jerk chicken, jerk pork, and soups. The event starts at 2 pm at 1943 S Hairston Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30088, with a donation of $20.

May 5

The Elaine Bryan Foundation Inspirational Event 2024: Join the annual EBF Inspirational Event 2024 at Pernoshal Park at 4575 N Shallowford Rd, Dunwoody, GA 30338. Registration starts at 12 noon. The event was established in 2010 after Dr. Bryan received the Atlanta Mayor Phoenix Award, the Judge Glenda Hatchett Mentorship Award, and the Georgia School Counselor Association Counselor of the Year Award.

May 7-12

To Kill A Mockingbird: The play at the Fox Theatre is presented by Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta. Ticket prices start at $39.00. The production, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, has been highly acclaimed, with Rolling Stone giving it 5 stars and calling it an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic.

May 11

Jamaica Hi 5K Run: The Jamaica Consulate’s Hi-5 5K Run/Walk fundraiser at Stone Crest Mall – Lisa Young Exterior Parking Lot starts at 7:30 A.M. The event, led by Jamaica’s Consul General to the Southeast USA, Oliver Mair, supports the Adopt-A-Clinic initiative which supports health clinics in Jamaica. Participation can be in person or virtually.

OMG Food Festival: The world’s first hip-hop food festival at 240 20th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363 from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm promises to have delicious food from all directions along with the city’s best DJs and bands playing Hip-Hop, Rap, Old School, and more. Attendees can enjoy a variety of food options including tacos, Boudin, Turkey Legs, and BBQ, all while enjoying great music and entertainment.

May 11-18

Atlanta Cycling Festival: This week-long festival celebrates all things cycling with events across Atlanta including rides, a fashion show, food and drink themed rides, bicycle speed dating, and more. The festival aims to continue facilitating bike fun as they have since 2014, offering route alternatives and launching the #ACFVirtualFestival and Our Favorite Streets Series in 2020.

May 17-18

International Street Festival: The festival in Chamblee in association with International Night Market Atlanta offers 45 curated vendors, street performers, and thousands of guests. Come experience one of the best international festivals in the Southeast at 3518 Broad St. Chamblee, GA.

May 25

Atlanta R&B Wine, Food & Music Fest: This wine festival at 60 Luckie St NW Atlanta GA 30303 features live music, food, wine education, and more. Admission includes access to live bands, wine tastings, a souvenir glass, and wine education sessions.

May 24-27

MomoCon: This all-ages Geek Culture Convention at the Georgia World Congress Center celebrates anime, gaming, comics, animation, and more. Attendees can enjoy costuming, browsing the exhibitors hall, meeting celebrity talent, and much more over the 4-day event.

Photo – Deposit Photos