Raheem Sterling Unveils His Very Own New Clarks Originals Wallabee Dedicated to Jamaica - Jamaicans.com

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of the trademark original Clarks Desert Boot, the OG footwear firm has named Manchester City and England star player, Jamaican Raheem Sterling, as the face of its promotion campaign for a new collection. The limited-edition Clarks Originals X Raheem Sterling Wallabee features bright colors that reflect the modern streetwear trend and is made with materials from the Charles F. Stead tannery. Each item in the new Clarks Originals series has co-branded leather lining, outsoles that are extra light, and unique shark treads. The signature camouflage pattern of BAPE is stamped on a suede vamp of the Wallabees. The Desert Boot style features laser-printed artwork.

Sterling was born and raised in the Maverley District of Kingston, prior to moving to Wembley as a teenager. The Clarks Wallabee has a special meaning for the football star, as he remembers saving up for a pair in London and wearing them while learning the athletic skills that would lead to his current position as one of the most highly respected players in the world. The Clarks Originals X Raheem Sterling Wallabee special edition shoe is designed with green suede and Jamaica’s national motto: “Out of the many, one people.” The motto is placed on the inner tongue in silver foil.

Through a community partnership with Maverley Primary and Junior High School in Kingston, the school attended by Sterling in his youth, Clarks Originals will provide each pupil at the school with a pair of Wallabees.

The Clarks shoe brand was founded in 1825 by Cyrus and James Clark, and as it approaches its 200th anniversary, the firm has entered into a collaboration with the Japanese enterprise BAPE, also known as ‘A Bathing Ape.” This brand was conceived by Nigo, a collaborator with Louis Vuitton that is best known for its camouflage and gorilla-head logo. The trademarked clothing and accessories line has a cult following and has already joined with Ugg, Coach, and Adidas brands.

With the growing recognition of BAPE, Clarks, which wanted to update its Wallabee and Desert Boot lines, decided to work with the Japanese firm to create a unique design that would also be true to the shoes’ original designs. While the Wallabee comes with the signature BAPE camo feature, the Desert Boot comes with BAPE artwork that is laser-printed all over the shoe and reads, “Ape shall never kill ape.”

