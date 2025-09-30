Allan Fitzroy Rae, O.J., C.D., left an indelible mark on Caribbean cricket, both as a player of rare dependability and as an administrator of uncommon integrity. Born in Rollington Town, Kingston, on September 30, 1922, he was introduced to the game through his father, Ernest Allan Rae, a middle-order batsman and leg-spinner who toured England with the West Indies in 1928. Educated at Wolmer’s Boys’ School, Rae emerged onto Jamaica’s cricketing landscape in the 1940s and would go on to become one of the region’s most influential cricketing figures.

Ernest Allan Rae, batsman and leg-spinner and father of Allan Rae.

The Batsman

A left-handed opener, Rae built his reputation as the perfect foil to Trinidadian stroke-maker Jeffrey Stollmeyer. Together, they forged one of the West Indies’ most reliable opening partnerships. Rae was nicknamed the “Sheet Anchor” for his steadiness during the historic 1950 tour of England, when West Indies secured their first series victory there. His contributions — including a century at Lord’s — provided the platform for the celebrated triumph of the “Three Ws” and the spin duo of Sonny Ramadhin and Alf Valentine.

In all, Rae played 15 Test matches between 1948 and 1953, scoring 1,016 runs at an average of 46.18, including four centuries. For Jamaica, he amassed 1,464 runs in 21 matches at 40.67, cementing his place in regional cricket lore. One of his most cherished feats came in 1947 when he scored 111 and 128 against Barbados at Sabina Park, becoming the first batsman in regional first-class cricket to score centuries in both innings of a match.

The Administrator

Rae’s influence extended far beyond the boundary. Trained as a lawyer, he brought his legal acumen to cricket administration. After serving as president of the Jamaica Cricket Association, he rose to the presidency of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) in 1981, a post he held until 1988. His tenure coincided with some of the most turbulent episodes in West Indies cricket: the Kerry Packer World Series and the rebel tours to apartheid South Africa.

Throughout these crises, Rae was seen as a figure of balance. Captain Peter Short, who served under him, recalled in a Gleaner article that “Allan brought to the table honesty, a clear, thinking mind, and a sense of fair play”. Even when popular players defected to South Africa, Rae never softened his stance. As the Gleaner observed, he “never backed off — not even an inch.”

A Lasting Legacy

Tributes following his death in February 2005 underlined the breadth of his contribution. Portia Simpson Miller, then Minister of Sport, hailed Rae as “a true giant of cricket” whose “passing at 82 years epitomises the end of a brilliant innings of life”. WICB President Teddy Griffith noted that Rae served “with dignity” during particularly troubled times, and was respected across the cricketing world.

Known variously as the “Sheet Anchor” and, to Jamaican cricketers, “The Baron” — titles reflecting both his firmness and his respect — Rae’s life story is one of dedication to the game. He was not only a run-scorer of substance but also a guardian of cricket’s values, ensuring the West Indies’ reputation for excellence and principle on and off the field.

The late Allan Rae with Claude Tait – photo via Pbase.com Allan Rae with Jeff Stollmeyer Bert Sutcliffe with Allan Rae and Jack Martin Allan Rae

A Moral Compass

When Allan Rae passed away in 2005, West Indies cricket lost more than a former batsman and administrator; it lost one of its moral compasses. His blend of sporting prowess, legal intellect, and unwavering resolve made him a central figure in shaping the Caribbean’s cricketing identity. In an era of immense change, Rae anchored both the innings and the institution.