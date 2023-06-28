Best 90s Dancehall Songs About Women That Became Global Anthems

Jamaican 90s Dancehall classics that describe the dynamic traits of the Jamaican woman – her wittiness, her charm, her confidence, her sexual prowess and her undeniable beauty, continue to dominate YouTube playlists. These songs are racking up views in the millions. They are:
Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote, 1992
Beenie Man & Chevelle Franklyn – Dancehall Queen, 1997
Shabba Ranks – Trailer Load, 1991
Nadine Sutherland & Terror Fabulous – Action, 1992
Beenie Man – Wickedest Slam, 1995
Photo – Kingston Phenomenon