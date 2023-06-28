Jamaican Music

Best 90s Dancehall Songs About Women That Became Global Anthems

Jamaican 90s Dancehall classics that describe the dynamic traits of the Jamaican woman – her wittiness, her charm, her confidence, her sexual prowess and her undeniable beauty, continue to dominate YouTube playlists. These songs are racking up views in the millions. They are:

Chaka Demus & Pliers – Murder She Wrote, 1992

 

 

Beenie Man & Chevelle Franklyn – Dancehall Queen, 1997

Shabba Ranks – Trailer Load, 1991

Nadine Sutherland & Terror Fabulous – Action, 1992

Beenie Man – Wickedest Slam, 1995

