Bob Marley Branded Drinks Enter Cannabis-Infused Beverage Marketplace

A new line of relaxation beverages made with CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabis extract, and bearing the name “Marley” is expected to cause some excitement in the cannabis-infused drinks market. The line includes three drinks, which were introduced at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, California. The beverages are set to be distributed to stores in Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Michigan in the spring of 2019. Recreational marijuana use is legal in these states. The Marley+CBD Mellow Mood relaxation drinks contain 25 milligrams of cannabidiol or CBD. This extract does not produce a psychoactive response but is effective in relieving pain and anxiety. Foods and drinks infused with cannabis represent a dynamic marketing and product trend as the legalization of marijuana has expanded in the United States. Ten states now allow recreational use of the herb, and in 33 states, medical marijuana is legal.

Some of the products on the market have psychoactive characteristic and are made with THC In contrast, the CBD products are designed to improve health and relaxation in users. According to Brent Willis, the CEO of New Age Beverages, testers found that the Marley drinks provided users with a “relaxed or chilled-out feelin’,” Denver-based New Age Beverages is the firm that is bringing the Marley line to market.

The three drinks in the Marley+CBD Mellow Mood line are priced between five and six dollars each for a 15.5-ounce can. They also contain a little sugar and other ingredients, including passionflower extract, lemon balm extract, Valerian root extract, and chamomile flowers extract. They contain about 30 calories per serving.

New Age Beverages acquired the Marley Beverage Company in October of 2016 It has received the backing of many Marley family members, including Bob Marley’s daughter Cedella and his sons Rohan and Ziggy. The Marley family produces its own line of Marley Natural marijuana and vape products that are among DockLight Brands’ cannabis brands. Julian Marley has his own CBD product line, JuJu Royal, that includes olive oil and cannabis strains. DockLight is working with New Age, which already sells the Marley-branded beverages like cold-brew coffee, tea, and yerba mate. Cedella Marley said the family is glad to work with New Age to bring the benefits of CBD to their loyal fans and to those who are new to CBD products. She noted that the Marley brand is strongly linked with people worldwide.

Photo: New Age Beverages Corp