Bob Marley’s Music Still Sells 40 Years after His Passing

The continuing influence of Jamaican reggae icon Bob Marley on the reggae community cannot be questioned. The recordings of Bob Marley and The Wailers continue to sell 40 years after his death, and the group’s 1977 release of “Jammin” has now been certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) in the United Kingdom. The recording was honored because it has sold more than 600,000 units to date.

The official announcement of the platinum certification was made on September 17, 2021 and was the fourth Bob Marley single to receive this certification by the BPI. “Jammin” is included on the “Exodus” album and also appears on “Legend,” a compilation album. It came out a year after Marley was shot in 1976 by an unknown individual who had broken into his home, and contains the line, “No bullet can stop us now.”

“Jammin” was re-released in 1987 and was listed in the Netherlands in the Dutch Top 100 ranking. In 2000, American rapper MC Lyte, who made an appearance on the gold-selling album “Chant Down Babylon” produced by Stephen Marley, gave it a remix. This new version of the song was ranked at Number 42 in the UK in 2000. Marley’s “Three Little Birds” was certified platinum in August of 2018, while “Is This Love?” and “Could You Be Loved?” received the certification in May 2020.

Bob Marley has amassed nine gold albums, a double-platinum album, and a multi-platinum-selling album in the UK but has never received a gold or platinum certification in the United States.

The Marley family has carried on the legendary tradition, with Rita Marley performing the iconic “Jammin” at the “Marley Magic: Live in Central Park at Summerstage” tribute concert, while Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers performed it at their concerts. The group’s live version is included on “Live Vol. 1” and “Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers Live” concert CD/DVDs as well.

Bob Marley is one of Jamaica’s reggae pioneers. He was born in Nine Mile in 1945 and began his professional career in 1963 when he formed Bob Marley and The Wailers. His unique style fused reggae, ska, and rock steady, and his contributions to music made Jamaica famous throughout the world. In addition to his music stardom, Marley is known for his Rastafari beliefs, advocacy and support for social reforms, legalization of marijuana, and Pan-Africanism. He died in 1981 of melanoma at the age of 36.