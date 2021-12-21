British Jamaican and Bangladeshi Couple Open 7th Jerk Shack Restaurant in the UK

Matin and Michelle Miah have opened their seventh Rudie’s Jerk Shack Jamaican restaurant in London. The venue features tropical rum punch, reggae music, and authentic and traditional Jamaican meals, including jerk chicken cooked over charcoal, served in a welcoming, fun atmosphere. The latest Rudie’s is located in Camden’s Hawley Wharf.

Matin and Michelle met in the 1990s. His family is from Bangladesh, while Michelle’s parents were raised in Jamaica. Her mother is from Kingston, and her father comes from Portland. Both of her parents emigrated to the United Kingdom in the 1950s. Jamaica is a big part of their family’s life, and the Miahs often take their children to visit Michelle’s family home in the summers. They have grown to love Jamaica’s food, music, culture, natural beauty, and believe the island has the best coffee in the world.

The couple has spent considerable time in Jamaica searching for the best island flavors and ingredients to bring back to the United Kingdom. Their food experiences on the island include cooking jerk pork in pits by Rio Nuevo, visiting Hellshire Beach to eat king crab by the ocean, lining up for the lobster party and unique ice cream at Devon House, and sharing meals of fresh grilled fish with fishermen in Little Ochi.

They are especially fond of Jamaican jerk, however, and over the years, the Miahs have perfected their own marinade, so it is no surprise that their jerk chicken is their most popular menu item. At Rudie’s Jerk Shack, the meat is marinated for at least 24 hours in traditional jerk drums, then grilled on charcoal and wood chips to attain its unique smoky taste. The jerked meat is served with curry goat, plantains, rice and peas, and cabbage slaw. Diners can order Jamaican Red Stripe beer, Ting, coconut water, or Rudie’s signature flaming “Katch A Fire” rum punch to go with their meal.

The Rudie’s restaurants are a favorite of celebrities, with popular musicians, rappers, Olympic athletes, and actors coming to eat their fill of authentic Jamaican flavors. Recently, Scottish Jamaican musician, deejay, and music producer Goldie contacted them to announce he was coming to London and “was desperate for yard food.” Matin noted Goldie was very generous with his praise for the restaurant and “is genuinely someone who loves Rudie’s.”

Photo – Facebook