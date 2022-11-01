Bunji Garlin & Noah Powa to Headline Cloud 9 Miami

South Florida welcomes a new perspective to the entertainment scene with The Cloud 9 Miami Experience on Saturday, November 5th on Florida International University Campus in North Miami.

Cloud 9 Lineup

For its inaugural concert, Cloud 9 Boasts “We Ready For The Road” Soca Superstar Bunji Garlin and Dancehall Favorite “Keep The Same Energy” Noah Powa as headlining acts, with more to be added. Music will be provided by Florida’s top sounds including Ryan Sayeed, Barrie Hype, Karim Hype, DJ Sinistar & Chanlit of Miami Dream Team, and more. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

“Cloud 9 Miami is just the start. We have plans to take this Caribbean experience to two more states within the next 6 months,” says Grant.

The event's producer, Chelsea Grant is no stranger to the entertainment scene. She held her own at Caribbean music giant VP Records for years before starting Casual Trophies Marketing Agency with clients such as Yemi Alade, Celfie Cosmetics, & A'Legends & more.