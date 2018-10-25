Canadian-Jamaican Daniel Caesar’s Album Ranks Number 1 on Adult R&B Chart

The album featuring Canadian-Jamaican artist Daniel Caesar and H.E.R., “Best Part,” reached the Number 1 spot on the Adult R&B Songs Chart Oct on October 20, 2018, according to Nielsen Music. His first Number 1 song on the chart was “Get You,” which features Kali Urchis. This song led for one week in February 2018. With both “You” and “Part” now reaching the top of the chart rankings, he is the first male artist to see his first two chart entries go straight to Number 1.

Caesar’s song “Best Part” from his album, “Freudian,” which received two Grammy nominations, had already received a major boost when LeBron James arranged for a private acoustic concert from the singer as part of a celebration for his wife Savannah on their fifth wedding anniversary.

Caesar, whose father is from Jamaica, mainly listened to gospel music growing up in Oshawa, a suburb of Toronto, Canada. He attended a private Christian school and saw his father sing regularly at church. His musical views widened when he moved away from his childhood home at the age of 17 and went out on his own. He was introduced to Jordan Evans, who produced Drake and Jay-Z, and Matthew Burnett, another producer, by local artist Sean Leon, who appears on Caesar’s “Pilgrim’s Paradise.” The two producers introduced Caesar to the R&B stars Jodeci and D’Angelo, which had a major impact on his sound.

Caesar had been relatively unknown until recently, despite the critical praised received by his debut EP “Praise Break” in 2014 and another EP “Pilgrim’s Paradise” in 2015. Now, however, the R&B singer is a rising star in the music industry, starting with his 2016 single “Get You.” This single received over 10 million streams on Apple Music since its release date and more than 25 million streams on Spotify.

Photo: Daniel Caesar Facebook