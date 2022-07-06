Caribbean Association of Georgia Recognizes Jamaican-Born Media Personality Wayne Hall

Wayne Hall, radio host, teacher, and author, was honored by the Caribbean Association of Georgia for his work in the media during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall, who was born in Ewarton, St. Catherine, Jamaica, started his radio career as a sports reporter in 1990 while he was a student at the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sports in Jamaica. He has taught special education for more than six years with the Gwinnett County Public Schools and recently earned an MA degree in Special Education with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Hall believes that communication with parents is key as it offers a method for home and school to complement each other in facing the challenges presented by autism. His passion for teaching is matched by his radio hosting experience, and he also loves being a wedding emcee and deejay.

He took to social media to express his gratitude for the honor, posting, “Thank you to the entire Caribbean Association of Georgia team for recognizing my role in media during the pandemic. I am truly grateful for this display of gratitude. Speaking of gratitude I am eternally grateful to the Chelles (Michelle, Waychelle and Chellayne) for always understanding why daddy and hubby had to work. Thanks to everyone who has supported, continues to support and will support @waynehallshow. Shout out Jannice O’Shea for being a true media partner. To all my affiliates and cohosts this is for us!!”

Hall has received numerous awards for his work in media. He was named “Radio DJ of the Year” in 2014 at The Linkage Awards, and in March of 2018, a proclamation was made by the Caribbean Association of Georgia at the Georgia State Capitol recognizing his contribution to the Caribbean community in June of that year. Hall was featured in Voyage Atlanta magazine in May 2018 and May 2020 and had an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in November 2018.

Hall is also an author whose book entitled “I’m Dead, Now What?” combines storytelling and advice and describes in an intimate yet lighthearted way the challenges of dealing with the practicalities of burying a loved one in Jamaica. It follows Hall as he barely makes it to see his father while he was still alive through coordinating his cremation in a humorous and charismatic depiction of the situation, transforming what could have been a very bad experience into a teaching and learning moment.

The Caribbean Association of Georgia Inc. is a nonprofit organization that seeks to educate, empower, inspire, and foster change in the community to improve the quality of life for Caribbean people in the state, in the United States, and overseas. It is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the most vulnerable members of society by providing necessary services to the state and the Caribbean community.

Photo – Wayne Hall