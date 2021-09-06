Caribbean Riddims Radio Show Joins Bro. Gary’s Caribbean Radio HD2 Network in New York

Popular South Florida Caribbean Riddims radio show will begin airing in New York on WVIP HD3 93.5 FM as of Saturday, August 21st. The three-hour show, hosted by Eddy Edwards, Cleve Osborne and Gillian Smart – known as the [email protected] – currently airs on Saturdays at 3pm on CANEradio.com and will simulcast on the Caribbean Radio HD2 network.

Spearheaded by Garfield Smith, founder of the Bro. Gary Radio Show, a nationally syndicated morning show, reaching an estimated 65,000 listeners, weekly, through several social media outlets, as well as the Bro Gary Radio App, Caribbean Radio HD2 has bought together a dynamic group of Caribbean Radio personalities to create a 24-hour voice for the Caribbean community.

“This is quite an opportunity for us to expand our coverage and connect on the Caribbean Radio HD2 network,” stated Bridget Edwards, executive producer of the show. “We look forward to establishing our brand in the market as we continue to entertain and inform our audience with our innovative and creative radio show.”

Caribbean Riddims radio show was initially aired in March 1984 on WVCG 1080 AM with Eddy Edwards as host and has been a staple in the South Florida market since then. The show is a mix of Caribbean music, entertaining and engaging features along with interesting and informative guests. To facilitate airing on the Caribbean Radio HD network a few program adjustments will be made, but popular features such the “D’Peoples Politics” commentary with attorney Marlon Hill, “Vintage Calypso”, “Your Legal Corner” with attorney Dahlia Walker and the Retro Revolution, a 30-minute music mix of classic hits, will continue to be part of the show.

Garfield “Brother Gary” Smith is the brainchild behind Caribbean Radio HD Network bringing information to the Caribbean diaspora in the United States.

The combination of co-hosts from different islands, Edwards from Jamaica and Osborne and Smart from Trinidad, provides for humorous banter and great synergy between them and attracts a diverse loyal audience that has tuned in every Saturday to enjoy the lively discussions, music and features as well as participate in on-air contests and giveaways.

Caribbean Radio HD2 broadcasts a lineup of Gospel Programs, Caribbean Music, News and empowered conversations, via HD signals in New York (WVIP-FM 93.5 HD3), and in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach on (WZTU-FM 94.1HD2). “These are exciting times for us at Caribbean Radio HD,” stated Smith, “Having Eddy Edwards and his team on our station is a big achievement which supports our objective to provide quality programs to the Caribbean Diaspora in the United States.”

Listeners can ask Amazon’s Alexa to “Play Caribbean Radio HD2”, or listen online, via www.CaribbeanRiddims.com or the BroGary Radio Show app as well as via www.CaribbeanRadioHD2.com.