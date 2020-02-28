Carl Lumbly, Actor of Jamaican Descent, Joins Marvel’s Disney Series

Veteran actor Carl Lumbly, who has been featured in many top-line television and film productions, is set to appear in “The Falcon & The Winter Warrior,” the latest project from Marvel Studios. The superhero series from Disney+, is currently being filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. It is scheduled to be available on the subscription streaming service sometime in August of 2020. Lumbly has been appearing in a recurrent role – the father of J J’onn J’onzz, also known as the “Martian Manhunter,” in the “Supergirl” television series broadcast on the CW. The actor’s additional recent TV appearances include This Is Us, God Friended Me, The Chi, NCIS: Los Angeles, Altered Carbon and SIX. Lumbly is probably best known for his portrayal of Detective Marcus Petrie in the CBS series Cagney & Lacey. He is also recognized for his role as Dick Hallorran in a remake of the film The Shining and for his appearances on the ABC TV series Alias.

While Lumbly’s role in the Marvel project has not been discussed, fans of Marvel may be correct in predicting that he could be playing Isaiah Bradley or the “black Captain America.” This character, a favorite with Marvel fans, was introduced in 2003 in the limited Marvel Comics series Truth: Red, White, and Black. This character was the result of experiments performed on African-American soldiers with a backstory evoking the true-life history of syphilis experimentation on the Tuskegee Airmen, which had tragic results on these African-American soldiers.

Lumbly’s portrayal of Bradley would tie in well with the actor’s personal history as a pioneering figure among African-American superheroes. He was the star of the groundbreaking series on the Fox network entitled M.A.N.T.I.S. which ran in 1994 and 1995. In addition to Lumbly, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as well as Emily VanCamp, Daniel Brühl and Wyatt Russell, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman the head writer.