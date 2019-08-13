Conde Nast Traveler Lists Jamaican Restaurant among Top 10 in Key West

The local food scene in Key West goes beyond the expected seafood, key lime pie, and Pina Coladas. The unique choice of cuisines in the area offers some of the best in Caribbean and Cuban flavors, along with artisanal doughnuts in tropical flavors to healthy grain bowls.

Among the top Caribbean-style eateries is Yahman’s Authentic Jamaican Jerk Shack. Described as “cheap and cheerful,” Yahman’s eatery was once located in a shipping container on Stock Island. Currently, the restaurant has been upgraded to include a gas station, but it remains a spot to enjoy some of the best authentic Jamaican food in the area. Jerk chicken, oxtails, and curry are all featured, and diners can’t go wrong with any of the choices. Especially recommended is the ginger beer if it is available.

“Another redeeming experience on Stock Island, to make up for the overpriced letdowns in downtown Key West! Spend your money here and you’ll eat very well, both in value for huge portions, and authentic, rich island flavor!” said L.K in her Yelp review.

The other restaurants noted by Conde Nast Traveler as among the Top 10 include Garbo’s Grill, which is located in an Airstream trailer and features hot gods, tacos, and other casual cuisine; Latitudes, which is located on a private island and offers high-end dining; Eaton Street Seafood Market located in an old gas station and offering fresh fish to go or cooked to order while you wait; Courtesy Date & Thyme, with cuisine described as hip and health-focused seafood; Blue Heaven, a venue in a shady backyard that offers classic cooking and flavors; Courtesy Glazed Donuts, offers on-site baked doughnuts with flavors like Key Lime Pie; Cuban Coffee Queen, which offers classic Cuban coffee drinks: El Siboney Restaurant featuring Cuban food and whole deep-fried fish; and Hogfish Bar & Grill, a place revered by seafood lovers in Key West.

Information and Photo Source: Yelp (Kati R), Conde Nast Traveler