Cool Runnings: Qyor’s Musical Tribute to Jamaica’s Soul

In the vibrant landscape of modern music, where genres collide and cultures intertwine, Jamaican recording artist Qyor stands out as a beacon of authenticity. With his latest release, “Cool Runnings,” now available on all streaming platforms, Qyor takes listeners on a journey through the heart and soul of Jamaica, offering a fresh perspective on the island’s rich heritage.

The genesis of this project dates back to the top of 2023, where Qyor found himself in the studio with producer Rayon “ Slyda Di Wizard” Curate. It was here that Slyda shared an idea for a reggae song that would celebrate Jamaica in a way that transcended clichés. Inspired by their mutual love for the iconic film “Cool Runnings,” Qyor and co-writer Mackeehan along with Slyda Di Wizard and Romeich Entertainment embarked on a musical exploration, infusing 808 reggae beats with heartfelt lyrics that capture the essence of their homeland.

“For us, ‘Cool Runnings’ is more than just a movie title,” Qyor explains. “It’s a feeling, a vibe that resonates with anyone who has experienced the magic of Jamaica. We wanted to share our perspective on what it means to call this island home.”

Photo credit: Noel of @Urbanhue

Qyor notes that music is more than just a form of expression; it’s a tool for connection and empowerment. “My genuine desire, when I release music, is for it to impact people on a soulful level,” he says. “I want my music to feed the soul and uplift those who need it most,” remarked the talented Jamaican artist.

With “Cool Runnings” now available for streaming and purchase on all digital platforms, Qyor is excited to share his message with the world. “I want everyone to feel the warmth and energy of Jamaica through this song,” he says. “It’s a celebration of our culture and our people.”

When asked about the timing of the release, Qyor points out that it was not planned to coincide with any other projects or brands. However, he sees the synchronicity in its release, as it aligns with other like-minded expressions of Jamaican culture in film and music.

Photo credit: Romario of @r8mediaja

In addition to his musical endeavors, Qyor recently had the opportunity to be a part of the Bob Marley biopic, “One Love.” Reflecting on his involvement in the film, Qyor expresses gratitude for the chance to contribute to such an iconic project. “Bob Marley’s impact on reggae music and Jamaican culture is immeasurable,” he says. “Being a part of this film is a way for me to honor his legacy and be a part of history.”

Looking ahead, Qyor is excited to continue sharing his music with the world. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his album titled “From Scratch,” which promises to deliver more of his signature XOUL sound. “I want to share my pure magic with the world,” he says. “As an exotic soul from an exotic island, I hope to touch the hearts of listeners everywhere.”

With “Cool Runnings” serving as a testament to Qyor’s passion for his craft and his deep connection to Jamaica, there’s no doubt that his music will continue to resonate with audiences around the globe. As he embarks on this next chapter of his musical journey, one thing is clear: Qyor is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music.