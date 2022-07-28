Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton Goes Reggae

“Injecting some Jamaican soul into country favorites”, renowned Jamaican musicians today release the album Country Goes Reggae with a single featuring Dolly Parton. The 11-track project recreates the musical arrangements behind beloved Country songs, fusing together the top Reggae musicians in Jamaica with vocals from some of the biggest artists in Country music history.

Featuring Country Music Hall of Famer Dolly Parton’s fun-filled track “Two Doors Down,” Parton specifically reimagined her vocals for this project to match the new upbeat, reggae instrumentals. Already receiving early praise, Whiskey Riff glowed that the “song’s reggae country fusion edition is perfect for adding to your summer playlist.” Listen to Dolly Parton’s “Two Doors Down” HERE

Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl, and features the vocal talents of Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Alexandra Kay, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Landon Parker, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, Lainey Wilson, and Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama and Parton.

“Country Goes Reggae sprinkled a little reggae sunshine on ‘Things A Man Oughta Know,’ and somehow created a version that’s just as meaningful with an uplifting, satisfied, yet still classic twist,” says Lainey Wilson. “I’ve had it on repeat myself this summer!”

Proving their successful blend of genres and cultures, in 2006, the Berman Brothers created Rhythms Del Mundo – Cuba, which featured Coldplay, Sting, and U2, and was No. 1 on iTunes and Amazon charts in more than 20 countries with Platinum and Gold sales in countries like Germany, Italy, Mexico and more. Then in 2013, they merged iconic American artists like Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers with the unique Bossa Nova and Samba sounds of Brazil, which also went No. 1 on multiple iTunes and Amazon charts.

The idea for Country Goes Reggae came on trip to Negril, Jamaica in 2019, when the brothers were sitting at a sunset, beach bar listening to Reggae classics as a car passed by blasting U.S. Country songs. The blend of different styles and cultures, they knew the two worlds would blend perfectly together.

Assembled by producers The Berman Brothers, the Jamaican musicians – Positive Vibrations – include Ian “Beezy” Coleman (Ziggy and Damian Marley, Wyclef, Fugees), Devon Bradshaw (Burning Spear), Guillaume “Stepper Sax” Briard, Henry Matic Tune (UB40, Aswad, Dennis Brown), and the next-gen class of players.

The just-released project reimagines Dolly Parton’s “Two Doors Down,” Alabama’s “Pass It On Down,” Rascal Flatts’ “I Like The Sound of That,” Toby Keith’s “Red Solo Cup,” Uncle Kracker’s “Smile,” Randy Houser’s “Boots On,” Jimmie Allen’s “Make Me Want To” and more.

Embodying the musical elements of Reggae such as the thumping bass and drums blended with staccato horn arrangements, the album’s Rock and Soul upbeat aesthetic flows throughout the record, making it the perfect summertime jam.

Country Goes Reggae Track Listing

1. “Eyes on You (feat. Chase Rice)”

2. “Make Me Want To (feat. Jimmie Allen)”

3. “Red Solo Cup (feat. Toby Keith)”

4. “I Like the Sound of That (feat. Rascal Flatts)”

5. “Two Doors Down (feat. Dolly Parton)”

6. “Smile (feat. Uncle Kracker)”

7. “Things a Man Oughta Know (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

8. “Boots On (feat. Randy Houser)”

9. “Pass It On Down (feat. Alabama)”

10. “Ready to Run (feat. Alexandra Kay)”

11. “Save It For A Rainy Day (feat. Landon Parker)”

Executive Producers: Ron Oehl, Steve Broome, Blake Chancey and Scott Siman

Listen to the album now HERE.

About Country Goes Reggae

Putting a reggae twist on some of Country music’s biggest hits, renowned Jamaican musicians and engineers – dubbed Positive Vibrations – will release Country Goes Reggae on Friday, July 22. The 11-track project recreates the musical arrangements behind beloved Country songs, fusing together the top Reggae musicians in Jamaica with existing vocal tracks from some of the biggest artists in Country music history. Country Goes Reggae is the latest creative mashup from producers Christian and Frank Berman (The Berman Brothers) and partner Ron Oehl, and features the vocal talents of Jimmie Allen, Randy Houser, Alexandra Kay, Toby Keith, Rascal Flatts, Landon Parker, Chase Rice, Uncle Kracker, Lainey Wilson, and Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama and Dolly Parton. Proving their successful blend of genres and cultures, in 2006, they created Rhythms Del Mundo – Cuba, which was No. 1 on iTunes and Amazon charts in more than 20 countries with Platinum and Gold sales in countries like Germany, Italy, Mexico, and more, and in 2013, they merged iconic American artists like Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, and Bill Withers with the unique Bossa Nova and Samba sounds of Brazil, which also went No. 1 on multiple iTunes and Amazon charts. Now with the help of their longtime collaborator Kassy Kebede, they assembled renowned Jamaican musicians to create Positive Vibrations and their newest project Country Goes Reggae.