Crissa Hotels Shares Recognition and Wins with Jamaica

Crissa Hotels, which includes S Hotel, the contemporary, 120-room hotel overlooking the famed Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay, and the renowned 125-room Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, share the love with Jamaica this past February with international accolades, wins and nominations positioning the hotels and the destination at the forefront of travelers’ decision-making.

5-Star Recognition for S Hotel Jamaica’s Bathroom Interior at The International Property Awards 2022-23

S Hotel received five-star recognition at the 2022-2023 International Property Awards its bathroom interior at The International Property Awards (IPAX) held at The Savoy London on February 2, 2023. The IPAX awards are split into regions covering the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe & Africa, Arabia and UK. As the only organization who provides 5-star accolades at an international level, this IPAX recognition is a mark of excellence for S Hotel Jamaica and Jamaican-born Interior Designer Alison Antrobus of Antrobus Design Collective.

Alison Antrobous expressed “As a Jamaican who left in the late 1970s, I always wanted to return to my island and contribute in some way. Owner and CEO of S Hotel Jamaica Mr. Christopher Issa and I felt a social responsibility in maintaining the rich, Jamaican cultural heritage through the language of design and operations at S Hotel Jamaica. To achieve this goal in designing the hotel’s bathrooms, we layered elements of materials, art, geography, and architecture—each reflective of our beloved Jamaica—and as a respectful nod to the location of S Hotel.

With the narrative paying homage to the local context through the bathroom design, Antrobus used textures and materials inspired by the local basket weaving craft for the bespoke bathtub design. S Hotel commissioned the work of local artist Fiona Godfrey to create a mural on the back wall of the grand double shower niche, depicting Jamaica’s “Ferna Flora” in a bold and modern combination of black and white. The view from each room governed the layout of the bathroom, resulting in a visual connection between the bathtub, the grand double shower and the majestic views of the ocean and hills. The bathroom features a shower that is nine feet long and five feet wide including an alcove with rain head and double showerheads, and a wicker-wrapped oval tub that plays center stage between the bathroom and guest room.

Forbes 10 Best Jamaican Resorts Names S Hotel Jamaica as Best Resort for Business Travelers

Forbes, a global media company, focusing on business and lifestyle, recently introduced Forbes Vetted, a section of Forbes.com that provides everything a reader needs to make informed purchases online. Recommendations are the result of careful, thorough research from a team of writers, experienced consumer advocates and subject matter experts, as detailed on their website.

Contributing writer Terry Ward has vetted the 10 Best Jamaican Resorts on February 3, 2023, naming S Hotel Jamaica the Best Resort for Business Travelers. “With sugary beaches lapped by clear waters and verdant mountains, Jamaica promises the quintessential Caribbean vacation. There are delicious seafood and jerk dishes to sample and vivid sunsets that should be taken in at a beachfront bar to the sound of mellow reggae beats…The third largest island in the Caribbean, Jamaica has diverse landscapes and intriguing culture and history. Your vacation can be intrepid and adventurous or all-out luxurious.”

Who Will Love It: Travelers looking to mix business with pleasure in a beachfront setting

All-Star Amenities: Spa; dedicated workspaces; yoga mats; airport transfers can be arranged

What Not To Miss: A sunrise swim in the sea at Doctor’s Cave Beach; the subterranean bathing circuit and saunas at Irie Baths and Spa

What Not To Miss: Montego Bay

Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023 Nominates S Hotel Jamaica and Spanish Court Hotel

Crissa Hotels is honored to have both Spanish Court Hotel and S Hotel Jamaica nominated in the Travel + Leisure 2023 World’s Best Awards — one of the industry’s most coveted awards. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards is a leading barometer of the places and companies that appeal to some of the most passionate and discerning travelers. Each year, hundreds of thousands of travelers participate in the annual reader survey rating their favorite hotels, destinations, cruise lines, airlines, and more, to round-up the best in the world.

“Receiving these nominations for S Hotel and Spanish Court in the well-respected Travel + Leisure magazine, and to be among 45 of Jamaica’s finest hotels in this category, is a testament of our commitment to remain authentically Jamaican in every aspect of our guests’ experiences,” says Christopher Issa, Owner and CEO of Crissa Hotels. “We encourage travelers to rate their favorite travel experiences in Jamaica so that we can continue to spread awareness of our beautiful island.”