Damian and Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America.



The Marley Brothers First Co-Headlining Tour

This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans. The 18-date tour begins February 16 and features 15 dates produced by Live Nation, with stops including Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON; and more before concluding at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30. Additionally, three festival dates complete the outing including CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.

The seamless performance will feature a special curated set list of both brothers’ catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics. Damian and Stephen Marley have written and performed a multitude of singles together over the last two decades – including the most recent collaboration, “Cast The First Stone” from Stephen Marley’s new LP Old Soul. The brothers wrote/produced/performed on the anthemic Grammy-winning reggae classic “Welcome To Jamrock,” in addition to timeless compositions like “Medication,” “Grown & Sexy,” “All Night,” “It Was Written,” and, of course, “Traffic Jam.”

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Thursday, December 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com

DAMIAN + STEPHEN MARLEY: TRAFFIC JAM TOUR DATES

Fri, Feb 16: Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*

Sat, Feb 17: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*

Sun, Feb 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*

Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*Festival Performance