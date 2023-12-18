Damian and Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America.
The Marley Brothers First Co-Headlining Tour
This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans. The 18-date tour begins February 16 and features 15 dates produced by Live Nation, with stops including Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON; and more before concluding at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30. Additionally, three festival dates complete the outing including CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.
The seamless performance will feature a special curated set list of both brothers’ catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley’s classics. Damian and Stephen Marley have written and performed a multitude of singles together over the last two decades – including the most recent collaboration, “Cast The First Stone” from Stephen Marley’s new LP Old Soul. The brothers wrote/produced/performed on the anthemic Grammy-winning reggae classic “Welcome To Jamrock,” in addition to timeless compositions like “Medication,” “Grown & Sexy,” “All Night,” “It Was Written,” and, of course, “Traffic Jam.”
Tickets
Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Thursday, December 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com
DAMIAN + STEPHEN MARLEY: TRAFFIC JAM TOUR DATES
Fri, Feb 16: Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*
Sat, Feb 17: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*
Sun, Feb 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas
Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento
Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center
Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*
Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston
Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS
Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
*Festival Performance