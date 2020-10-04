Desus Nice of “Desus & Mero” Picks Koffee’s Tiny Desk Concert as His Favorite - Jamaicans.com

The organizers of the “Tiny Desk Concerts” routinely ask musicians and others to choose their favorites. When they contacted the hosts of the American late-night talk show series on Showtime “Desus & Mero” to name their favorite Tiny Desk concerts, the duo submitted two separate lists of their top five.

Desus Nice, whose given name is Daniel Baker, is a Jamaican-American comedian and broadcast and online media personality. He described a Tiny Desk concert as similar to “getting an unexpected onion ring with an order of fries. You knew you were getting something delicious and — surprise — here’s a completely unexpected bonus to that.” He added that the concert provides a favorite artist performing your favorite tunes, but switching them up and sometimes completely changing a song’s tone. “It’s similar to witnessing a birth,” he said.

In the Number 1 spot on his list of top five favorite concerts is Jamaican superstar Koffee. He said he was a “huge” fan of the young musician and had used her hit “Toast” as his “walk-up song” at a celebrity softball game. He noted that while Koffee is only 20 years of age, she has already accomplished a lot by being the first woman to win a Grammy award in the Best Reggae Album category. He added, “This performance was so ill, the backing band was so rhythmic and grooving. BIGGUP JAMAICA!”

The other Tiny Desk concerts list among Desus Nice’s Top 5 included, in order, Melanie Faye, Raul Midón, Billie Eilish, and Chika.

The favorite Tiny Desk concerts listed by “Desus & Mero” co-host The Kid Mero, a Dominican-American writer, comedian, voice actor, online media personality, and music blogger whose given name is Jose Martinez, are, in order, Thundercat, Yusuf Stevens, Benny the Butcher, Flatbush Zombies, and Erykah Badu.

