Di you Know the Otaheite Apple Seed has Health Benefits?

It’s a happy time when the Jamaican Otaheite apple ripens. It’s a favorite in Jamaica, but many people don’t know it in other parts of the world. The fruit is eaten fresh or used to make a refreshing beverage. Multiple parts of the tree are known for properties used in traditional remedies – even the seeds.

The Otaheite apple has been cultivated since prehistoric times. It’s known by various names ranging from mountain apple to Malayan apple, depending on the locality is which it’s grown. Some cultures use the fruit to make wine and syrup, while the flowers are consumed in salads. It came to Jamaica in 1793 courtesy of the infamous Capt. William Bligh.

Antioxidants and Antibiotics

The seeds of the Otaheite apple are rich in antioxidants and have antibacterial properties. The vitamins A and C are needed for the body to produce natural antioxidants to fight free radicals. The antibacterial properties assist in fighting off infection – particularly of the mouth when made into a juice or a powder to be applied directly to the tongue.

Bones and Strength

With 8.1 mg. of calcium, Otaheite apple seeds promote strong bones. When combined with its vitamin C content, it aids in building muscle strength.

Eyes and Skin

The seeds of the Otaheite apple contains up to 94.9 International Units (IU) of vitamin A the body needs for healthy eyes and skin. The seeds also have 6.2 mg. of vitamin C, an antioxidant that aid the body in protecting itself from free radicals and skin cancer.

Digestion and Immune System

Dietary fiber is required for digestive health and the seeds supply 14.2 grams of carbohydrates for every 100 grams of the apple. Carbohydrates are an important source of energy and the fiber promotes a health immune system.

Dysentery and Diabetes

The seeds of the fruit provide an alternative sweetness to alleviate cravings instead of sugar and to aid in regulating diabetes. The seeds have also been used as a home remedy for dysentery.

Fever and Sprue

The seeds can be steeped and used as a compress for relieving fevers. The vitamin C content aids in staving off sprue and addressing celiac disease.

