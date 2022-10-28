Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Service Provider Soon to Begin Operations in Jamaica

The first and largest satellite constellation in the world will soon begin operating in Jamaica, according to Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy, and Technology. Starlink, which is owned by Elon Musk’s Space X organization, uses a low-Earth orbit to provide broadband internet that can support streaming, online gaming, and video calls, among other services. The company has received approval from Jamaica’s Office of Utilities Regulation for its application for service provider and telecom carrier licenses. Starlink will provide high-speed, low-latency broadband internet services throughout the island. Vaz believes the new service will help move Jamaica toward becoming a digital society.

Vaz added that efforts are ongoing to widen access to the internet across the country, noting that Starlink can make high-speed Internet connectivity available to the most remote areas of the country, which are currently underserved and that have not yet been connected to satellite internet service. Vaz also said that the addition of Starlink will give Jamaica’s consumers more options in selecting their service providers and that the technology will help stimulate economic growth. Communities that have Starlink can now provide online education and telehealth services

Starlink, which began operations in 2019, is currently providing services in over 30 countries. The service offers excellent and continued connectivity during natural disasters and emergency situations, making it indispensable following hurricanes, wildfires, and flooding. Starlink has also provided aid to governments and public safety officials during other kinds of crisis incidents. Acknowledging the need for some consumers to have reliable, quality, and continuous internet services while at sea or in the air, SpaceX, the parent company of Starlink, provides specialized kits to support its customers.

Dr. Maria Myers-Hamilton, managing director of Spectrum Management Authority, said that Starlink will be an “enabling force” that will enhance the government’s efforts to transform Jamaica’s future via connecting unserved and underserved communities. She said she is looking forward to introducing Starlink’s kit to Jamaicans. The kit arrives with everything required to get online within minutes: the Starlink satellite device, WiFi router, cables, and base.

SpaceX recently announced that Starlink will be used to supply satellites that will help restore internet services in the regions of Florida that were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

