Emmy Award Winning Actor Keith David, Narrates Feature Documentary About Marcus Garvey, Jamaica’s Famed Black Nationalist

Roy T. Anderson, veteran movie and television stuntman, will premiere his award-winning documentary, African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey, at a free outdoor screening in Harlem, NY. This ground-breaking film produced by his production company, Black Star Line Films, chronicles the journey of civil rights activist Marcus Garvey. Garvey influenced notable Americans including civil rights leaders Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X, whose parents were staunch Garvey supporters.

African Redemption: The Life and Legacy of Marcus Garvey will make its much-anticipated New York premiere on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, which will also mark Marcus Garvey’s 135th birthday.

Prior to the screening, New York State Senator Cordell Cleare will issue a proclamation declaring the day

“Marcus Garvey Day”, the first such edict since the late Percy E. Sutton’s pronouncement in 1972.

Filmed in Jamaica, Ghana, Canada, United States, United Kingdom, and Central America, this docu-drama blends live-action sequences and stunning still photographs, with no-holds-barred interviews and conversations that shed a new light on Marcus Garvey’s significance.

Luminaries from academia, and the film, television, and music industry weigh in on this iconic yet controversial leader who landed squarely in the crosshairs of the F.B.I. and other government agencies around the world. Sharing the influence of Garvey’s philosophy on their life and work are Dr. Julius Garvey, the youngest son of Marcus Garvey, Oscar®-winner Louis Gossett, Jr., and Ilyasah Shabazz, the third daughter of Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz. Retired U. S. Congressman Charles Rangel, and film director Sam Pollard also share their perspectives. Jamaican Olympic sprinting icon Usain Bolt and Grammy®- winner Sean Paul make cameo appearances.

Emmy® award-winning actor Keith David (Greenleaf, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Crash) lends his voice as the narrator of this 85-minute feature-length documentary-film which took home the Best Documentary Award at the recently concluded Zanzibar International Film Festival.

This special Harlem Week presentation at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater inside Marcus Garvey Park, is a production of Roy Anderson’s NJ-based company Black Star Line Films, and Jazzmobile/Summerfest, in association with the 20th Annual Imagenation Outdoors. Anderson will be in attendance to introduce the film.

Special Harlem Week Presentation Celebrates Garvey’s 135th Birthday