Five Jamaican Hotels Listed among Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor

Five hotels in Jamaica were recognized by the premier travel website TripAdvisor and included on its list of the Top 25 Luxury Hotels in the Caribbean. The list includes the Jamaica Inn, Round Hill Hotel and Villas, Half Moon Rose Hall, The Cliff Hotel, and Sandal Royal Plantation.

Ranking at Number 2 of 25 is the Jamaica Inn of Ocho Rios. This hotel has consistently ranked among the top Caribbean resorts since 1950 and offers an intimate, elegant, and timeless experience. There are only 52 suites located on more than eight acres of property that features sweeping views of the Caribbean. There is also a 700-foot private beach that is considered one of the best in the region. Guests are pampered by excellent staff as they relax in hammocks overlooking the sea or enjoying a swim at the beach with a cool Planter’s Punch in hand. With just 55 suites and cottages decorated in white and Wedgewood blue, this intimate venue is the perfect place to relax and just enjoy being alive in among the green grasses, vibrant tropical flowers, glistening turquoise waters of this Caribbean paradise.

At Number 7 is the Round Hill Hotel and Villas in Hopewell, which is set on 110 acres on a peninsula just to the west of Montego Bay. This classic resort has hosted numerous world leaders, cultural icons, and A-lister from Hollywood. It consistently attracts the international “jet set” who enjoy its timeless glamor and understated luxury. The pristine beaches and blue Caribbean cannot be matched. There are 36 oceanfront guest rooms designed by Ralph Lauren, as well as 96 villa rooms and suites, and a choice of 26 private villas with two to six rooms. Most of these have private pools. Other amenities offered at the resort include open-air dining on its terraces and The Grill at Round Hill, award-winning family programs, an infinity pool, the Har-Tru tennis courts, and an Elemis spa located in the totally restored 18th-century plantation house.

In the Number 18 spot is Half Moon Rose Hall, often described as a destination in itself. This resort is set on 400 manicured acres with two miles of beachfront property. There are 197 rooms and suites as well as 31 villas, most of which have ocean views. Guests can enjoy the resort’s many facilities, which include the largest award-winning spa in Jamaica, an 18-hole par-72 championship golf course, and equestrian center with 28 horses, and the Sugar Mill restaurant, which has been recognized as the best in Jamaica. The venue offers peace, tranquility, and luxury as guests can participate in yoga meditation, tennis or golf, local art gallery visits, or horse-back riding on the beach. The Seagrape Terrace offers customized breakfasts, as guests are free to enjoy their days however they wish.

Ranking Number 21 is The Cliff Hotel Negril, an accommodation that reflects the true warmth of Jamaican hospitality, elegance, and carefree lifestyle. There are 33 suits and cottages, including two one-bedroom cottages and a four-bedroom and a five-bedroom cottage, all of which have direct Caribbean Sea views. It features a world-class restaurant, fitness center, saltwater pool, spa, and yoga pavilion. A perfect place to enjoy with friends, lovers, or family. The resort has been voted as the best hotel for weddings, parties, and special events at the 2020 Conde Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence.

At Number 22 in the ranking is Sandals Royal Plantation in Ocho Rios, which offers an ambiance of understated elegance in a private all-butler resort with just 74 ocean-view suites. Guests can enjoy days by the pool with drinks served by a beach butler, or they can tee off at the neighboring Sandal Golf and Country Club. Afternoon tea is served on the terrace. Its retro-chic design is highlighted by its manicured lawns on which roam the resort’s peacocks. An adults-only resort, it has long been popular with members of the jet set and literary elite, including Ian Fleming and Noel Coward. The resort is home to the only champagne and caviar bar in Jamaica.

Source: Trip Advisor Website